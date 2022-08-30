Marvel's vampire squad The Forgiven teams up with Spider-Man, X-Men, and the Avengers in 2023

Marvel's vampire team, The Forgiven, will star in a series of one-shots launching in 2023.

Victor Gischler and Ryan Stegman created The Forgiven, who first entered the Marvel Universe in Fear Itself: Hulk vs. Dracula (2011), but have only had a handful of appearances since. That will change with next year's 'Unforgiven' one-shots, in which the unlikely heroes will interact with Spider-Man, the X-Men, and even its inspiration, Captain America.

The 'Unforgiven' one-shots will be written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Sid Kotian. The three-part story will begin with Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1, as The Forgiven - Raizo Kodo, Visigoth, Inka, Nighteyes, Ghost Blade, Quickshot - confront a foe determined to turn all vampires into uber-powerful and violent creatures. This will force The Forgiven to reject their own natures while also fighting crime.

And in X-Men: Unforgiven #1 and Avengers: Unforgiven #1, The Forgiven will have to wrestle with what morality means when they don't technically have souls. The trilogy poses an important question: Where do vampires belong in the Marvel Universe? But maybe don't expect an answer just yet.

Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

"I love Marvel superheroes, no doubt, but I've got a special obsession with Marvel's horror heroes," says writer Tim Seeley in the announcement. "Unforgiven gives that creepy, sexy, weird underbelly a chance to shine as a horrific conspiracy unites a crew of vampires with Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Captain America, and shows us the stark differences (and surprisingly similarities) of those who are gifted with the ability to fight evil, and those who have to carry evil's curse.

"By the end of this epic event, we'll have toured a lot of dark corners of the Marvel Universe, and reminded readers that monsters are at its shrunken black heart!"

Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1 will be available in 2023, with cover art by Kyle Hotz.

Perhaps this vampire epic will be one of the best Spider-Man stories ever.