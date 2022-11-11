Avenger Prime will be revealed and Doom the Living Planet debuts in February's Avengers Assemble

Avengers Assemble, the massive epic story that will bring together "every Avenger ever" to conclude writer Jason Aaron's years-long Avengers run, ramps up in February with the resolution of some of the longest-running subplots in Aaron's run, including the reveal of the true identity of the mysterious Multiversal hero Avenger Prime, and the introduction of some intense new villains.

Marvel's early preview of Avengers titles for February 2023 shows off the advance covers and solicitations for February 1's Avengers #65 - part 6 of the crossover - and February 15's Avengers Forever #14, part 7.

First up, Avengers #65 will reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Avenger Prime has been instrumental in organizing the team against Doctor Doom and his Multiversal Masters of Evil, though his true identity has remained under wraps.

And in Avengers Forever #14, several teams of Avengers including the core team, the Multiversal Avengers Forever team, and the prehistoric Avengers will all finally come together to face down an ominous new foe: Doom the Living Planet, an apparent mash-up of Doctor Doom and Ego the Living Planet from somewhere in the Multiverse.

"Readers should prepare for a war beyond all imagination as Avengers Tower at Infinity's End falls under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto," reads Marvel's announcement.

"The Avengers that fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it," it continues. "Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is?"

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full February 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

