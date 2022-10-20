All of Marvel's January 2023 comics and covers revealed

2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for Marvel, which will have at least six crossover events in 2023 - not to mention a new class of Stormbreakers and a Disney 100 celebration, both of which put a new spin on classic characters.

Marvel has also previewed some of its new-year titles, including the first Scarlet Witch solo ongoing series in years, a team-up between the X-Men's Emma Frost and Captain America, and plenty of high-intensity action in its limited and ongoing series. The House of Ideas is moving full speed ahead into 2023, and its January solicitations highlight plenty of content for readers to look forward to in the new year.

So check out all of Marvel's January 2022 solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel October 2022 solicitations, the Marvel November 2022 solicitations, and the Marvel December 2022 solicitations and/or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Marvel January 2023 Spotlight comic books

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Disney100 VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Disney100 BLACK & WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Round One is over!

• Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo.

• Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion.

• And who is shadowing him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

Classic Homage Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

• As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren't enough…

• Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues' gallery!

• Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Classic Homage Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

• As if fighting Chasm wasn't enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins.

• That's right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

VINCENZO CARRATU (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

CAT VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn't BAD ENOUGH, they're also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ's got powers and there's a new (old) man in Felicia's life – and if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #15

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

• As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again – looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand…

• (And it isn't Spider-Man!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2 (OF 2)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

LOST IN LIMBO!

Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she's left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK WEB: X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB!

When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn't make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp!

The classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York! It's the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries! Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz makes his Marvel debut (unless you count a letter in AMAZING ADVENTURES #5) teamed with acclaimed artist Alan Davis!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

SCARLET WITCH #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Windowshades Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY JESUS SAIZ

Variant Cover by IVAN TAO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

Red Blank Variant Cover also available

Classic Homage Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

THE SCARLET WITCH RETURNS!

There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH!

Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom – and now that she's finally found peace, she's pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda's door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat!

Comic powerhouses Steve Orlando (MARAUDERS; Midnighter) and Sara Pichelli (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN; SPIDER-MEN) join forces to open a groundbreaking new chapter in the Scarlet Witch's history!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WASP #1 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A) • Cover by TOM REILLY

Windowshades Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by KASIA NIE

Costume Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Games Variant Cover by NETEASE

Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger – Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super heroic career. But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia, seemingly against his will, the Van Dynes will have to confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Join fan-favorite creators Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, X-MEN RED) and Kasia Nie (MOCKINGBIRD; AGE OF CONAN: BELIT) as they celebrate sixty years of the Wasp!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JOE FIXIT #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

VARIANT COVER BY YILDRAY CINAR

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO JOE FIXIT!

Peter David's tour de force through some of his greatest Hulk hits continues with a return to JOE FIXIT! Gone are the ripped-up shorts of the Hulk of yore – this enforcer prefers the slick suave of a striped suit, and the Hulk has traded in "monster" for "mobster" as he lends his strength to the Las Vegas casino scene. Of course, the Kingpin has his own ideas about who the toughest guy in town is, and it's up to Spider-Man to keep the two of them from destroying Sin City!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Classic Homage Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC

IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART!

The assassination attempts on Tony's life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It'll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him…but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Graffiti Variant Cover by TBA

Classic Homage Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Concept Design Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

SPIDEY VS. THE SCORPION'S STING!

MILES MORALES' world is spinning out of control! A mysterious new threat is rising and coming at SPIDER-MAN hard, and if Spidey doesn't fight back with everything he's got – he could LOSE everything. What does this new villain have to do with MISTY KNIGHT's investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like THE SCORPION, terrorizing NYC? This battle is going to change Spidey's life forever – someone's not walking away from this one!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #2 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

VARIANT COVER BY DOTUN AKANDE • VARIANT COVER BY R1C0

Now that Lunella knows her roller derby teammate tween influencer OMG Olivia is actually a Kree in disguise hoping to control all the Inhumans on Earth, she knows just what to do. She has to stop Olivia before she hurts anyone, especially the rest of the Inhuman kids on the derby team. But sometimes having friends as a super hero just means there are more people to worry about…especially when Olivia's brainwashing nanobots take over Devil Dinosaur!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND!

• Have you ever had one of those days where everything is going wrong?

• Like you've somehow been sucked across the infinite cosmos into the wrong corner of fragmented space-time? And you run into someone from your past you really can't stand? Like, say, someone from...beyond?

• If so, maybe you'll have some good advice for Monica. (She'll take what she can get.)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

FATHER AND SON, SIDE BY SIDE?!

Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn't know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #4

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C) • Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Action figure Variant Cover by JOHN T YLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECHETTO

• What are the Black Warpsmiths?

• Young Miracleman's journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself.

• They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs?

• Gaiman and Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they're at it.

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

AVENGERS #64

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

'80s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • Classic Homage Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART FOUR: THE BATTLE FOR THE DAWN!

The Avengers wage their final bloody showdown with the Multiversal Masters of Evil for the fate of prehistoric Earth and the entire Marvel Age of Heroes. Not everyone will survive. Meanwhile, Tony Stark must face his greatest enemy: his own father, the Iron Inquisitor.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #13

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

'80s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • Variant cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART FIVE: HERE COME THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER!

King Thor's granddaughters have come from the far future to join the fight for Infinity's End, and they've brought a fiery old friend with them in the form of the most powerful version of Wolverine who's ever existed. Plus, Doom Supreme's grand plan begins to unfold. And at last, the true identity of the mysterious Avenger Prime is revealed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SINS OF SINISTER #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK & MORE (A)

Cover by LEINIL francis YU

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Homage Variant by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

WRAPAROUND Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

POWERS OF ESSEX!

It's the end of the world as we know it, and at least Sinister feels fine. For now. Can that last? Especially when we discover that he really is his own worst enemy... The universe-melting X-event begins here, in a horror timeline that makes Age of Apocalypse look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special. Join Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, AXE: JUDGMENT DAY) as he kicks off the X-Men crossover Sinister has been planning since the beginning…and is going to have to see through to the bitter end.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

Marvel January 2023 X-Men comic books

X-FORCE #36

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

STOREMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY NIC KLEIN

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY ROB LIEFELD

XENO STRIKES!

• THE MAN WITH THE PEACOCK TATTOO has had his sights on X-Force for some time, and when DOMINO, DEADPOOL and OMEGA RED embark on a mission, they will fall right into his clutches!

• Be here for the first issue of the XENO saga finale, as the team closes in on the Man with the Peacock Tattoo, and the full breadth of his plans are finally revealed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-TERMINATORS #5 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Federico Vicentini

THE FINAL BEAT DOWN!

These X-Ladies have been through one HELL of a night…and it's not over yet. They might have managed to escape the trouble that found them…but that trouble hasn't escaped them! It's time to make these suckers regret they ever crossed their paths!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #10

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Classic Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SWEET DREAMS AREN'T MADE OF THIS!

Charles Xavier always had a dream...but one man's dream is another's nightmare. This one will make you wish you could wake up screaming.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #9

SI SPURRIER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

IT'S A WILD, WILD WORLD!

The rise of mutant monsters has put mutantkind on high alert as the question of "who will be next?" grows imminent. On Krakoa, a bizarre eco-technological structure has risen around Nightcralwer's home, and Vox Ignis is on the case to figure out the origins. What he discovers has the potential to bring the foundation of the living island to its knees. With the clock running against them, will the Legionnaires be able to quell the spiraling chaos before it is too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #10

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Classic Homage Variant Cover

by JEN BARTEL

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – FINALE!

With all of known history in the balance, Bishop and Psylocke lead a last-ditch strike to retake the past from its twin bacterial tyrants. Dangers mount! Can Pryde escape an unbreathing prison in time to rescue not just her crew, but the foundations of mutant society itself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #18

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

GETTING INTO SYNCH!

Synch has a lot to sort out. His life has been derailed, his powers have grown and he's experienced a loss that no one understands. The universe has had its way with him. Now… it's his turn.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #3 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

JOURNEY TO THE ASTRAL PLANE – TO SAVE THIS ONE!

• ORPHAN-MAKER'S armor keeps his powers contained.

• You do NOT want to open that armor.

• Okay, DR. BARRINGTON'S opened the armor.

• SABRETOOTH and the EXILES' last hope remains in the ASTRAL PLANE...but can they stop fighting each other long enough to carve out a path to survival?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN RED #10

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by Russell Dauterman

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

IT'S ALL LED UP TO THIS!

In the blazing ruins of the Autumn Palace, Storm battles for the soul of Arakko! Meanwhile, Abigail Brand and Roberto Da Costa play their last cards – and a sinister hand deals the Ace of Spades. You won't believe where the Brotherhood goes from here…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #29

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

WOLVERINE – HIS BEST, OWN WORST ENEMY!

On the one hand, WOLVERINE will kill anyone in his way; on the other, he'll do anything to save those he loves. He is the best there is at what he does and his own worst enemy! As LOGAN comes to grips with his plight and finally begins to heal, the gravity of his recent missions comes into full focus…but will the emergence of figures from his past and his own dual nature save his life or end it?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #3 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens

Classic Design Variant Cover

by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

THE Galérer ATTACK!

OGUN's psychic attack has led the X-TREME X-MEN into conflict with a mysterious cabal called the Galérer! But what sinister aim is this group after, and how does it play into Ogun's plan? It won't matter if the team falls before the vanguard attack of BEASTYBRUTE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN (W)

WHILCE PORTACIO (A/C)

"TWO SHALL FALL..."

THE FUTURE IS NOW!

Legendary Whilce Portacio returns to his iconic co-creation in an all-new tale that finally reveals the genesis of BISHOP's time travel mission that pulled him from the future into the X-MEN's present!

BISHOP, MALCOLM and RANDALL, who make up the elite OMEGA SQUAD, have discovered a dark truth about the X.S.E. After a mission goes sideways, how far will they be willing to go to make this right? To the past — and beyond! Bishop will make the most shocking decision in X-MEN LEGENDS history that will redefine what you thought you knew about mutantkind's future and the reason behind Bishop's collision with the X-Men!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE #1

JIM ZUB & RAY FAWKES (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by David Lopez

Wolverine is "the best he is at what he does," and what he does is hunt victims in Murderworld! Our contestants are about to feel the SNIKT! Will anyone survive Arcade's deadliest game?

Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no joke. Each issue ups the ante and will keep readers guessing right up until the end. Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

More Marvel January 2023 Spotlight comic books

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #3 (OF 4)

TRADD MOORE (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C) • Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant Cover by Paulina Ganucheau

Doctor Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance – including his own! Yalda, Sophia, Bythos or himself: who should Strange serve? Who can he trust? Can this world's deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…BLOOD? Heaven help us; it must be blood.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER by JOHN CASSADAY

Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

• The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears — well, mostly him specifically.

• There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants!

• But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried...and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do!

• Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TIGER DIVISION #3 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A/C)

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by TBA

A NEW VILLAIN EMERGES!

• Will Tiger Division have what it takes to stop him before it's too late?

• Meanwhile, Taegukgi discovers a startling truth about his own origin…

• All will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SECRET INVASION #3 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W)

FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

COVER BY E.J. SU

Marvel Anatomy Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE

AND YOUR SKRULLS CLOSER!

• A familiar face from Maria's past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York – but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out...

• But as she learns that not everything – or everyone – are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice…

• And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #3

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROMINA JONES

AGENT X VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

GIVE DEADPOOL A HAND! AND ANOTHER HAND!

You ever had a stomachache so bad, it felt like something was trying to tear its way out of you? Yeah, Deadpool did too – and it turned out he was right. Looks painful, feels worse…and it's not over yet.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #3 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

With the life of her brother at stake and a Worldbreaker determined never to break the world again, our young heroine must reassess everything she knows in a time of reversals and revelations. The origin of the Haarg! The true motivations of the High Priestess! The return of the man of stone! The deliverance of Jen! What will our heroine discover, and who will join her for the final battle?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #11

RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"HULK PLANET" PART THREE!

Ryan Ottley both draws AND writes this action-packed page-turner that finds Hulk playing this planet's favorite sport – the planet-busting GOD BALL! Now that Hulk finds himself at the center of a civilization that worships him, these other Hulks are more than eager to prove their might to their god…even if that means destroying him when the game turns lethal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION - NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY Meet the Incredible Hulk – for the first time! Re-experience the landmark issue that introduced the strangest being of all. Is he man or monster…or is he both? When puny scientist Bruce Banner's gamma bomb experiment is interrupted by young Rick Jones, Banner charges onto the test site to rescue the reckless teen – and ends up caught in the blast! When the sun falls, a hulking new form rises – with gray skin, not green! The world is his – for he is the Hulk! But who, or what, is the Gargoyle? What are his plans for this newly minted monster? And will it be the Hulk or Bruce Banner who triumphs over this Iron Curtain evil? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #347 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by JEFF PURVES

Cover by JEFF PURVES

One of the most startling transformations in the ever-incredible history of the Hulk! The gray-skinned goliath has been missing for months, since he was caught in a massive gamma bomb blast detonated by the Leader. But in Las Vegas, casino owner Michael Berengetti has a new bodyguard who redefines the meaning of "muscle." Suited and booted, the man called Mr. Fixit is a hulking brute with skin the color of granite — and, when one of Berengetti's rivals makes a move against him, he'll soon learn Fixit is bulletproof too! The Hulk finally has a job he enjoys, and he's living the high life — so what could go wrong? A new era in Hulk history begins here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #347.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST – MARVEL TALES #1

ROGER STERN (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME!

One of the best buddy pairings in comics – Wonder Man and the bouncing Beast! You may know Hank McCoy more as an X-Man, but during his time as an Avenger, he developed a fine bromance with the super hero and actor Simon Williams! When a newly back-from-the-dead Wonder Man heads back to California with some making up to do, the Beast tags along to provide moral support in AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST #1-3, from the wondrous creative pairing of Roger Stern and Mark Bagley! But Wonder Man's return to L.A. has not gone unnoticed by his old adversaries – most notably, Lady Lotus! And the big trouble really begins when the towering It, the Living Colossus attacks the City of Angels! Can the Beast and Wonder Man save Tinseltown and bury the ghosts from Simon's past?

80 PGS./Rated T …$7.99



Marvel January 2023 Spider-Man comic books

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #3 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

Miles Morales' day couldn't possibly get any worse than having to fight a whole mob of villains by himself…or so he thought. When Peter Parker reveals Mysterio's contraption to be more dangerous than it appears, the Spider-Men must head back into the Next Generation of Villains convention to retrieve it – and face the ire of Thanos!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #4

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on!

• Yes, that really happened last issue.

• The tremors will be felt until it all ends.

• That's truly all we can say until you read #3.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #3 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

BROKEN!

• GREGOR continues the deconstruction of Peter Parker's life, breaking him down physically and mentally.

• Enter the dreamscape of your nightmares, Spider-Man!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

COVER BY RAHZZAH

SAY IT AIN'T SO, SPIDEY!

Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #10

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TREVOR VON EEDEN

"FORGED IN BLOOD" Continues!

• The Carnage symbiote has ambitions of universal destruction and death, the likes of which would make even Knull himself tremble. But unlike the slain King in Black, Carnage has no weapon to inspire fear in the hearts of the living across space.

• Or – not, until now!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel January 2023 Marvel comic books

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO • CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• When Captain America's allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help – mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone…

• As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle's ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Classic Homage Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Captain America's understanding of his conflict with the White Wolf is flipped upside-down when White Wolf unleashes an enemy from Nomad's past onto Mohannda's civilians. Sam Wilson's first priority is now stopping the onslaught from Dimension Z before it's too late – but at what cost to his allies?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAKANDA #4 (OF 5)

JOHN RIDLEY & EVAN NARCISSE (W)

JULIAN SHAW & NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

The fan-favorite new hero of Wakanda, Tosin, takes center stage in this story written by his creator, John Ridley! Forbidden romance and a dark prophecy loom in this story about what it means to be a true hero. With T'Challa in exile, Tosin must step up and protect his nation when the Abomination attacks a vibranium mine. But as Tosin strives to be a great warrior, will the pressures of his future shatter the life he is building for himself now? Plus, the next chapter of the History of the Black Panthers – starring the one and only Benhazin!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

Namor confronts the original Human Torch and his hidden machine enclave in the Arctic Circle. What are these machines' true intentions? The death of surface-dwelling humans? The overthrow of Atlantis itself? Old grudges will reignite as the Torch and Sub-Mariner take their battles to the skies and seas once more!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #13

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO SCALERA • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Removed from the Avengers, exiled from Wakanda, and on his own against a threat with deep ties to his past, T'Challa is at the end of the line. In order to stop this new group of terrorists, Black Panther and his ragtag group of allies get caught up in a heated battle against the Avengers themselves, who are determined to make T'Challa understand that he's been benched. But the battle's not lost yet – not when an unexpected ally arrives at the fray to stand at T'Challa's side!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #9

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER by KYLE HOTZ

AVENGERS...ASSIMILATED!

In the year 2099, humanity has fallen against Ultron's Machine Empire — and the Savage Avengers are the latest casualties! Now on the run from an army of super-powered cyborgs, Punisher 2099 and Deathlok must put aside their differences if they hope to stop Ultron from reshaping the future into his own terrifying image. Can the Savage Avengers regain some sliver of humanity before it's too late, or will Marvel's most dangerous heroes become the deadliest predators of tomorrow? Plus: the last stand of Doom 2099!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #5

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • VARIANT COVER by ALAN DAVIS

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone's mind is being controlled, someone's decisions are being directed and someone's reality is being altered...but whose?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #45

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER by AKA

Classic Homage Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART 3!

Captain Marvel and her eXcellent allies revel in their big win against the Brood, but all is not quite what it seems… Carol and her friends have miles to go before they sleep. The Brood has always been one of the universe's most dangerous foes, and one of Carol Danvers' greatest enemies. And now, under the rule of an Empress Brood gone rogue, with a hive mind bent on revenge, what could possibly stop them?

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

THOR #30

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

MCU VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY VARIANT COVER BY FRANK CHO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

"THE LEGACY OF THANOS" CONCLUDES!

Torunn Grønbekk and Nic Klein continue their journey into mysterious waters! After chasing Corvus Glaive – the kidnapper of Thor's baby sister – into a vault that requires the blood of a god to open, Thor and Rúna find themselves face-to-face with King Bor himself! And…Thanos? What dark, bloody secrets of Asgard's past lie in this twisting, cryptic story…and what will it reveal about the future of the entire Marvel Universe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #4

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Trading Card Variant

by DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The endgame has begun.

• Emily Bright has taken her steps, chosen her allies and made her plans.

• It's time to take down Strange Academy.

• Can you blame her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #5 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W)

DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by E.J. SU

Variant Cover by KEI ZAMA

• The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other's throats.

• Can anything pull them back from the edge – and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them?

• Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged – as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE #10

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by Lee Garbett

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA • Classic Homage Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Games Variant Cover by NETEASE

SORCERERS SUPREME UNITE!

Clea and Stephen Strange team up to take down the Blasphemy Cartel and their dreaded super-powered weapon! But will two Sorcerers Supreme be enough for this final battle? And what will finally become of Stephen Strange by the end of it? As one chapter closes, a new one is about to begin in the house of Strange…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

In the blood-soaked tunnels beneath Chicago, and upon the horned altar of Hell's Backbone, the final fights of The Shadow Country arc will come to a startling conclusion. Blackheart, Exhaust, Zeb and his magicians, Talia Warroad, and the Ghost Rider himself will all crash together -- and not everyone is making it out alive. In the aftermath of these battles, a new chapter will begin. Featuring new allies, new threats, and the return of some familiar faces…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #19

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Classic Homage Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Moon Knight delves into the depths of the Earth to bring vengeance and justice to the subterranean seas of New York City while wrestling with new revelations brought to light by savage murder. Meanwhile, what exactly has Zodiac been up to all this time...?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #10

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by DAVID TALASKI

• After the most intense issue in She-Hulk history, it's time for the fallout.

• She-Hulk has experienced more trauma than most…

• Is this the straw, and is she the camel?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #7

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (C) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • Classic Homage Variant Cover by FRANK CHO

BETRAYAL!

As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist. But not everyone they've welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that's going to cost them – and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SUNS #5 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • Game Variant Cover also available

SINS OF THE PAST!

The MIDNIGHT SUNS were fated to rise…but in the end, are they destined to stop the apocalypse – or start it?! Only AGATHA HARKNESS knows the truth, but the mistakes of her past have finally caught up to her. She has a terrible choice to make – one that will change her forever, one that may doom ZOE LAVEAU and NICO MINORU – IF THEY and the Suns manage to survive…THE RITUAL!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #9

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99



Marvel January 2023 Alien, Predator, and Star Wars comic books

PREDATOR #6

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Theta and the Astar team are under attack by a Predator! But is this the one Theta has been searching for all her life? Don't miss what happens as Theta comes face-to-face with what could be her final battle!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN #5

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by MATÍAS BERGARA • Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

RUDE AWAKENING!

The ship the humans stole from the Steel Team has crashed, and from the fiery wreckage emerged a swarm of Xenos led by the monstrous Hybrid! The few remaining humans fled back to their base in a futile attempt to escape slaughter. Meanwhile, with their numbers quickly dwindling, the Steel Team must make difficult decisions that could result in the possible success, or utter failure, of this disaster mission.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #3 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO • Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The situation on the planet Gansevor has worsened, and Jedi Masters PORTER ENGLE and BARASH SILVAIN find themselves embroiled in a conflict with no clear solution. Certainty must be found and a side chosen...but new enemies have arrived, and time is running out.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by BENGAL • Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VIOLENCE COMES TO JEDHA!

• The Temple of the Whills has been attacked, Vildar Mac critically injured in the blast. Is Tey Sirrek to blame?

• The Herald of the Open Hand has arrived to address the Convocation, but just what is the nameless horror that lurks in the streets of the Holy City?

• The Battle of Jedha begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

