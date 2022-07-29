Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are headed for Captain America: Cold War crossover in 2023

The two Captain Americas - Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson - are about to be embroiled in a 'Cold War.' No, not the tense, decades-long real-world ideological conflict between the United States and USSR, but a mysterious 2023 Captain America comic event that ties into the unfolding secret history of Steve Rogers' original Captain America shield.

Currently, both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are each operating as Captain America with their own shields and their own separate titles. Now, both Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty (Steve's title) and Captain America: Symbol of Truth (Sam's title) will come together for 'Cold War.'

Marvel Comics announced 'Cold War' with the release of promotional art by Paco Medina, seen above and below, which will appear as a pair of interconnecting variant covers for both titles in October.

"The secret origin of Steve’s shield, the revenge of White Wolf and Crossbones, and the return of Nomad—but which one? All roads lead to Cold War," teases Marvel's announcement.

Medina's art shows off both Steve and Sam, naturally, along with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, and Joaquin Torres/the Falcon (who inherited the mantle from Sam Wilson). It also appears to bring in elements of Dimension Z, the alternate dimension created by Arnim Zola in which Steve was once trapped, and of course the aforementioned villains White Wolf and Crossbones.

Captain America: Cold War promo art by Paco Medina (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Steve and Sam once shared the mantle of Captain America before, though at the time Steve Rogers had secretly been subverted and his reality altered by the Red Skull, resulting in the story Secret Empire where the evil Steve betrayed the Avengers and tried to conquer the world before the original Steve Rogers returned.

'Cold War' will kick off in spring 2023.

