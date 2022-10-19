Marvel debuts its 2023 Stormbreakers variant covers

Marvel has revealed a series of variant covers by its Stormbreakers Class of 2023, featuring work by eight diverse artists "who are constantly breaking the mold and bringing life to every panel." All eight covers will debut in January to kick off the new year, which will also feature at least six crossover events from the House of Ideas.

This is the third time in two weeks that Marvel has announced such large runs of variant covers, including a year's worth of Disney 100 variants featuring Mickey and friends in classic comics homage covers, and another set of covers paying homage to its own past with new and modern characters.

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa.

You can see all eight covers below, as well as an itemized list with on-sale dates.

On sale January 4

X-Force #36 by Nic Klein

On sale January 11

Avengers: War Across Time #1 by Martin Coccolo

X-Men #18 by Elena Casagrande

On sale January 18

Immortal X-Men #10 by Federico Vicentini

Invincible Iron Man #2 by Chris Allen

On sale January 25

All-Out Avengers #5 by Jan Bazaldua

Sins of Sinister #1 by C.F. Villa

Thor #30 by Lucas Werneck

Each of these covers features classic Marvel characters in the artist's particular style. Marvel's Stormbreakers is an evolution of its retired Young Guns program.

