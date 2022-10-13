Mickey Mouse and friends take over classic Marvel Comics covers for Disney's 100th anniversary

The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, and Marvel is getting in on the party with its monthly Disney100 Variant Cover Program featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and all their friends.

Marvel's Disney100 Variant Cover Program will launch in January and continue for a full year on its ongoing Amazing Spider-Man title. Each cover will be available in color and black-and-white versions, and the first one by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio with colors by Valeria De Sanctis will debut January 11, 2023 for Amazing Spider-Man #17.

Pastrovicchio and De Sanctis's Disney100 cover pays homage to the first time Captain America assembled Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers #4 (1964) (opens in new tab).

It will be followed by an homage to Fantastic Four #1 (1961) (opens in new tab), with an Amazing Spider-Man #19 variant cover drawn by Giada Perissinotto and colored by Chiara Di Francia hitting shelves on February 8, 2023. And the third cover, an homage to Incredible Hulk #1 (1962) (opens in new tab), will be drawn by Vitale Mangiatordi and colored by De Sanctis for Amazing Spider-Man #21, which releases March 8, 2023.

Check out all three announced Disney100 variant covers below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009, a year after Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At D23 2022, Disney released special edition variant covers for the milestone Amazing Fantasy #1000, featuring Spider-Man celebrating his 60th anniversary and Mickey and friends celebrating their 100th.

Marvel's Disney100 Variant Program continues this celebration (and apparent BFF relationship between Mickey and Spidey) into 2023.

In addition to Amazing Spider-Man, don't miss all the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022 and 2023.