Marvel pays tribute to itself in new series of classic cover homages

In 2021 and 2022 homage variant covers were all the rage, and for the second January in a row (opens in new tab), Marvel Comics will begin the new year paying homage to its own iconic covers with "Classic Homage" variants, 25 brand new covers by contemporary artists paying tribute to covers of the past, "injecting them with a modern twist or simply paying tribute to their influential impact by depicting it in their own art style."

The publisher even sneaks in a homage to some classic non-Marvel Universe covers, like Star Wars and Strikeforce: Morituri #1.

Check out a gallery of 18 of the 25 covers Marvel is showing off this week, along with a full list of the homage covers and the covers that inspired them, followed by an on-sale schedule of the covers and the artist that drew them.

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

Amazing Spider-Man #17 – Amazing Spider-Man #50

Amazing Spider-Man #18 – Amazing Spider-Man #100

Avengers #64 – Avengers #4

Avengers Forever #13 – Avengers #57

Black Panther #13 – Fantastic Four #52

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #8 – Captain America #109

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9 – Captain America #109

Captain Marvel #45 – Ms. Marvel #1

Daredevil #7 – Daredevil #181

Fantastic Four #3 – Fantastic Four #48

Ghost Rider #10 – Marvel Spotlight #5

Gold Goblin #3 – Amazing Spider-Man #39

Hulk #13 – Incredible Hulk #340

Immortal X-Men #10 – Star Wars #1

Marauders #10 – Uncanny X-Men #141

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 – Spider-Man #1

Moon Knight #19 – Moon Knight #1

Scarlet Witch #1 – West Coast Avengers #62

Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 – Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16

Spider-Man #4 – Marvel Team-Up #1

Strange #10 - Doctor Strange #169

Thor #31 – Thor #337

Invincible Iron Man #2 – Iron Man #126

Venom #15 – Amazing Spider-Man #375

Wolverine #29 – Wolverine #1

X-Force #36 – X-Force #1

X-Men #19 – X-Men #94

X-Men Red #10 – X-Men #137

Sins Of Sinister #1 – Strikeforce: Moritori #1

On sale January 4

Avengers #64 by Inhyuk Lee

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #8 by Skottie Young

Captain Marvel #45 by Carmen Carnero

Daredevil #7 by Frank Cho

Fantastic Four #3 by Phil Jimenez

Gold Goblin #3 by J. Scott Campbell

Marauders #10 by Jen Bartel

Scarlet Witch #1 by Adam Hughes

Spider-Man #4 by John Cassaday

X-Force #36 by Rob Liefeld

X-Men Red #10 by Russell Dauterman

On sale January 11

Amazing Spider-Man #17 by John Romita Jr.

Black Panther #13 by Paco Medina

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9 by Alex Maleev

Ghost Rider #10 by Phil Noto

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 by Stephanie Hans

Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 by Peach Momoko

Moon Knight #19 by David Nakayama

Wolverine #29 by Adi Granov

On sale January 18

Avengers Forever #13 by Pepe Larraz

Immortal X-Men #10 by Leinil Francis Yu

Invincible Iron Man by Esad Ribic

Strange #10 by Iban Coello

Venom #15 by John Tyler Christopher

On sale January 25

Amazing Spider-Man #18 by Ryan Stegman

A couple of the original covers are part of Newsarama's list of the best superhero origin stories of all time.