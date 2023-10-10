Loki season 2 has massive debut weekend on Disney Plus

Loki season 2 has brought in massive numbers on Disney Plus across its first three days streaming, becoming the second biggest season premiere of the year on the streamer.

The latest series of the Marvel show is trailing only The Mandalorian season 3 as the biggest season debut of the year, according to Deadline.

Loki season 2 drew 10.9 million views globally across its first three days streaming, which is a seriously strong opening for the Marvel show. It's perhaps not that surprising, though, as Loki was previously reported to be Disney Plus's most-watched Marvel series back in May 2022.

The season premiere is a time-twisting adventure that reintroduces us to the God of Mischief himself, along with Sylvie, Mobius, and Hunter B-15. Kang the Conqueror and Ravonna Renslayer are so far conspicuously absent, besides an audio recording of the duo – but we do get to meet Ke Huy Quan's O.B., who has already become a fan favorite after his appearance in the premiere.

The opening episode also features an X-Men Easter egg and an ultimately cut crossover with Moon Knight.

This is the second Marvel Disney Plus show of the year, following Secret Invasion. Next up on Marvel's release slate is a big screen offering – The Marvels, which will see Carol Danvers team up with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, arrives this November 10.

