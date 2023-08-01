Marvel has finally unveiled the first official trailer for Loki season 2 and with it, our first proper glimpse at Ke Huy Quan's new character OB. Since the promo launched, fans have taken to social media to share their joy over the Everything Everywhere All at Once star's introduction – and how excited they are to see more of him in the show.

"OH MY GOD. THE KING HAS RETURNED," one enthusiastic viewer tweeted, while another said: "I want him in more things."

"The King! The Oscar winner! The Multiverse Traveler! Key Huy Quan," a third Twitter user exclaimed.

"I know he has done a multitude of movies since the Goonies and Indiana Jones. But seeing [him] thrive now makes me so happy like seeing an old friend. It is comforting to see him on screen," gushed another.

"Ke Huy Quan. The season hasn't even started yet and already I have a new all time top 5 favourite MCU character," said one more, as another tweeted: "The smile he brought to my face when he was onscreen. I love this man so much."

this is the greatest thing to ever happen i adore this man https://t.co/IYDjg6GwoVJuly 31, 2023 See more

*me finishing Secret Invasion*Man, I’ve tried to hold on but fuck Feige, fuck this CGI, and fuck the MCU if Rhodey was a skrull in Endgame. I’m done.*Ke Huy Quan as OB and Mobius eating pie in the Loki S2 trailer*Me: pic.twitter.com/CobPcwNE3NAugust 1, 2023 See more

I was on the fence on watching loki season 2 but I saw that Ke Huy Quan is in it and yeah.. I'm definitely watching thatJuly 31, 2023 See more

ALSO Ke Huy Quan?!!!! SO EXCITED!! It makes perfect sense for him to be in Loki pic.twitter.com/SqhhSBviJaAugust 1, 2023 See more

OH MY FUCKING GOD HOW DID NOBODY TELL ME KE HUY QUAN WAS IN LOKI SEASON 2 😭😭😭 Marvel is beating those washed allegations after all 🙏August 1, 2023 See more

I'm not watching Loki as it's not my thing but it's so nice to see Ke Huy Quan getting what looks like a fun roleI hope he gets some leading roles soon cause he deserves it pic.twitter.com/rpjnpF8wvWJuly 31, 2023 See more

Following on from the events of the season 1 finale, Loki season 2 sees the titular God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius try to restore the TVA – or at least bring some balance to the timeline branches Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) created when she killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). First, though, they've got to stop Loki from timeslipping, a byproduct of Sylvie's actions, which is causing him to glitch out at the most inconvenient of moments and reappear in other places and periods.

All of the actors mentioned above are back in their respective roles. They'll share the screen with fellow returning players Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), and Eugene Cordero, who will reportedly have a much bigger role in the new chapter.

Synchronic's Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead take over from Kate Herron to direct this time around, while Eric Martin is stepping into Michael Waldron's shoes as head writer.

Loki season 2 premieres on Friday, October 6 on Disney Plus. For more, check out our check out our guides on Marvel Phase 5, Marvel Phase 6, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.