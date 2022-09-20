Loki's Eugene Cordero looks set to have a bigger role in season 2

Eugene Cordero is set to have a bigger role in Loki season 2, now that he has been upped to series regular ahead of the new episodes. In the Marvel show's first season, the actor was introduced as Time Variance Authority receptionist Casey – but his character won't just be manning a desk this time around.

When Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) tried to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of season 1 and subsequently broke the timeline, Casey was reimagined as Hunter K-5E, a member of the TVA's Minutemen army. While little is known about the plot of Loki season 2, leaked set photos hint that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie are hiding out from the chaos in '70s London.

It was recently announced at D23, a Comic-Con style event that sees Disney tease its future projects, that Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan has been cast in the series, and that Gugu Mbatha Raw and Major's roles as Ravonna Renslayer and He Who Remains/Kang th Conqueror will be expanded, too.

While Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron penned Loki season 1, all six episodes of season 2 will be written by Eric Martin. Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the majority of the season, as they take over from last season's director Kate Herron.

Away from Loki season 1, Cordero has appeared opposite Hiddleston in Kong: Skull Island. Other past credits of his include The Mandalorian, The Good Place, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Ghostbusters.

Loki season 2 will be released on Disney Plus sometime in mid-2023, as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, to get up to speed on everything the MCU has in store.