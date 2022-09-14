Kit Harington addresses Black Knight's future in the MCU

Kit Harington has addressed his future in the MCU – and he's not sure if his character will return in Marvel Phase 5. Harington played Dane Whitman in Eternals, the love interest of Gemma Chan's Sersi, who works at London's Natural History Museum.

"I don’t know much of what they’re planning," the actor said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab). "And you know, I hope to be involved in future stuff, with that character, with Dane Whitman, and that he might go on and be the thing that everyone quotes at me in the street. But I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what their plans are. I know they’re going into a kind of Phase 5."

Although Dane is a human rather than an Eternal, he has a family secret that he's about to reveal to Sersi when she, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) are whisked away into space by the Celestial Arishem, who is displeased with their actions over the course of the movie.

Later, in the movie's post-credits scene, Dane opens a box containing the Ebony Blade and a voice – belonging to Blade (Mahershala Ali) – asks him if he is ready for it. In the comics, Dane is also known as Black Knight, a member of the Avengers, and he wields the mystical blade in question.

A Blade movie, starring Ali, is set to release in 2023 as part of Phase 5, so unless Harington is playing coy then we can assume he won't be making an appearance. However, there's always Marvel Phase 6 – and there are still plenty of unknowns in that upcoming line-up of TV shows and movies.

Next up for Marvel is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrives on the big screen on November 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies soaring our way in the near future.