John Cena and Jason Momoa are teaming up for a new action comedy

Fast and Furious actors John Cena and Jason Momoa are swapping fast cars for a getaway of another kind – a holiday-themed action comedy.

As per Variety (opens in new tab), Cena and Momoa will star in Killer Vacation – though plot details are under wraps at this early stage. The trade reports that the pair had "natural chemistry" when they met on the set of the Fast and Furious franchise. Curiously, Jason Momoa is only signed up for the upcoming sequel Fast 10, while Cena – as Dom’s brother Jacob – previously appeared in Fast 9. Might another Fast family reunion be in the works?

Momoa, meanwhile, is the subject of speculation over at DC. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), amid a massive shake-up at DC, indicated that the Aquaman actor could leave his role behind as Arthur Curry after the upcoming 2023 sequel The Lost Kingdom – to lead another series within the same cinematic universe.

Momoa has long been linked with the foul-mouthed intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, though nothing concrete has yet been announced. For more on the character, check out our explainer on everyone’s favorite bastich.

Cena, meanwhile, is all set to enter the Looney Tunes-verse with the upcoming Coyote vs. Acme movie. The WWE superstar-turned-actor will play the role of an Acme lawyer after the hapless Wile E. Coyote takes on the Acme corporation after a long and painful pursuit of his nemesis, Road Runner. Cena is also appearing alongside Kevin Hart in the new comedy Die Hart 2.

