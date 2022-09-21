John Cena joins the cast of Kevin Hart's Die Hart 2

John Cena is set to join season 2 of Kevin Hart's Die Hart, alongside Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell.

Die Hart, a Roku original, stars Kevin Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who is fed up with being a comedian and wants to be a leading man action star. Season 2 finds Hart as the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Per Variety (opens in new tab), "To survive, Hart must enlist the help of his favorite co-star, Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel), his overeager assistant Andre (Schwartz), Andre’s mom Cynthia (Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (Cena)." Weird: The Al Yankovic Story helmer Eric Appel returns to direct with Tripper Clancy returning as head writer.

The series first premiered on ill-fated streaming app Quibi – designed to deliver 7-10 minute long short form episodes – but was among one of several well-received Quibi shows that were later picked up by The Roku Channel after the app's decision to shutter.

Cena, a leading man action hero star himself, is currently filming Fast X, the final installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action Looney Tunes comedy from Warner Bros. The wrestler-turned-actor is also set to reprise his role as anti-hero Peacemaker in season 2 of the HBO Max series.

Die Hart season one is now streaming free with ads on The Roku Channel. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

