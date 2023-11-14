Ke Huy Quan says joining the MCU was top of his wish list – making his Loki season 2 role a dream come true

Ke Huy Quan has shared that joining the MCU was at the top of his wish list when he returned to acting.

The actor starred as OB in Loki season 2, but this isn't technically his first Marvel role – he also worked as assistant fight choreographer on 2000's X-Men, where he first met Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"When I decided to become an actor again, [being part of the MCU] was at the top of my wish list… They all welcomed me with wide open arms, and I was so happy," Quan told Deadline.

He also shared with the publication how Feige got in touch to invite him into the MCU. "I was driving. I picked up the phone. And on the other end, I hear, 'Hi Ke. This is Kevin Feige,'" Quan revealed. "He went on to talk about how much he loved our movie [Everything Everywhere All at Once] and how much he loved my performance. Then finally he says, 'Ke we would love for you to join the MCU family.' I was driving at that time. I start tearing up, and I couldn't see the road anymore. I said, 'Kevin, can you give me two seconds?' I pulled the car over, put it in park and I said, 'Please continue.' He says, 'We have this great character for you, Ouroboros. I really love him, and I think you will be perfect to play him.' He told me about Loki. He told me about the MCU. He spoke [with] so much passion and enthusiasm in his voice."

The experience reminded Quan of some seriously wholesome memories, too. "It brought me back to the day when I met him for the very first time on the X-Men set when he was just an associate producer, and I was an assistant action choreographer… He loves this universe so much," Quan added. "He has such a vast knowledge of this universe. And little did I know only 23 years later, I get to work with him. I get to play a wonderful character."

Elsewhere in the same interview, Quan revealed why he was disappointed that Loki season 2 required no reshoots – and it's for the most heart-warming reason ever.

Loki season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now. You can find out what else the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. For much more on Loki, check out our deep dives on: