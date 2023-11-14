Ke Huy Quan was disappointed Loki season 2 didn't need reshoots for the most heartwarming reason

Loki season 2 didn't need any reshoots in the end – and that made Ke Huy Quan sad for the best reason.

Quan played OB in the series, and, because of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, has not been able to speak about his role in the show until now.

"We made this last year in London. I was there for four months, my wife and I were there. It was one of the best four months of my life. I've done a few shows before, and this was the first time where I didn't want it to end. I was so happy," the actor told Deadline.

"In fact, I'll tell you this," he continued. "We were scheduled for reshoots this February, and I was waiting. My wife and I were looking forward to spending more time in London and with our Loki family. And all of a sudden we were told, 'Oh, we don't need any reshoots. It's all good.' I was kind of disappointed. I was actually disappointed that we didn't get to go back because of how much fun we had… So we made history. We make history two times. One is the first series of Marvel getting a second season and the second is the first time a Marvel show didn’t have any reshoots. I'm so proud of that."

The Loki season 2 finale brought about a major change for the MCU, with Loki – spoiler alert! – making a huge sacrifice to save the multiverse, ultimately becoming its protector by keeping all the separate timelines alive with his magic. The act has given him a new title: "God Loki."

You can keep up to date with everything the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. For even more on Loki, check out our deep dives on: