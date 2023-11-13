Marvel merchandise seemingly confirms Loki's new name after the season 2 finale

The Loki season 2 finale brought in a huge change for the titular character – and it seems Marvel has changed his official title to reflect this shift, with merchandise revealing a new name for Loki. A warning that the following will contain major spoilers for the Loki season 2 finale!

A new Funko! Pop featuring Loki in the finale has been unveiled, and, significantly, it's titled "God Loki" (H/T The Direct).

Now, if you've seen the finale you'll know that Loki ends up taking on a serious new role in the MCU. He ultimately becomes the keeper of the multiverse, seated on a throne and safeguarding all the separate timelines with his magic.

Loki has always been a god – specifically, God of Mischief – but it seems now he's transcended even that title to become a new figure entirely. Interestingly enough, one of Loki's titles in Marvel comics is "God of Stories." It doesn't seem like he's fully taken on that mantle in the MCU just yet, though he seems to be fulfilling that role in all but name, but there's always time in the future.

Although, Tom Hiddleston has teased that he's bid goodbye to his Marvel character forever. "It all comes full circle," Hiddleston said of the season 2 finale, adding: "It's the conclusion to season 2, it's also the conclusion to seasons 1 and 2. It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. 14 years. I was 29 when I was cast, I'm 42 now. It's been a journey."

That certainly sounds to us like he won't be back, but, with the multiverse, anything is possible. We're not getting too upset just yet…

Loki season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now. For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.