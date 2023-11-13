Has Tom Hiddleston just said a final goodbye to Loki?

Tom Hiddleston might have just said a final goodbye to Loki, and our hearts can't take it.

Following the emotional Loki season 2 finale, Hiddleston hinted that his time as the God of Mischief has sadly come to an end.

"It all comes full circle," Hiddleston told Jimmy Fallon, adding: "It's the conclusion to season 2, it's also the conclusion to seasons 1 and 2. It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. 14 years. I was 29 when I was cast, I'm 42 now. It's been a journey."

To us, that certainly sounds like Hiddleston is bidding farewell to his beloved Marvel character. The actor first donned Loki's golden horns and green get-up in 2011's Thor, starring opposite Chris Hemsworth's titular God of Thunder.

Now, we're going to delve into Loki season 2 finale spoilers here, so turn back if you're not up to date. For those of you who have seen the final episode, though, you'll know that Loki has essentially become the guardian of the multiverse, protecting all the disparate timelines with his magic. That tragically leaves him all on his lonesome, far away from Sylvie, Mobius, and the others.

It does seem quite the natural conclusion to Loki's arc in the MCU, going from tragic villain to tragic hero – but we also spy a way the trickster god could return. The Multiverse Saga is in full swing, and with all those Kang the Conqueror variants introduced in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene still poised to cause chaos, the MCU's heroes might need Loki's help keeping the multiverse from disaster.

But that remains to be seen, and for now, it certainly seems like Hiddleston is finished with Loki.

