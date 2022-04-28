Jurassic World Dominion's latest footage sees casts old and new unite to stop dinosaur destruction

Universal has released the latest look at Jurassic World 3: Dominion as CinemaCon attendees were treated to some new footage. Closing out their panel at the annual convention, Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard were brought in to introduce the latest clip.

Per Deadline, this featured both the original Jurassic Park stars and Jurassic World cast teaming up. Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill unite with Chris Pratt and Howard to help find raptor Blue's kidnapped baby.

In the background, huge dinosaurs can be spotted wreaking havoc across land and sea as Ellie Sattler issues a warning. "If our world is going to survive, what matters is what we do now," Dern's beloved character says.

The official synopsis confirms the movie will be set four years after the Lockwood estate incident. Dinosaurs now live among humans around the world as humans must reckon with their position in the new world order.

Total Film previously spoke to director Colin Trevorrow who opened up about his inspiration for the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. He said: "This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration.

"Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries,” he added. “I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural."

Universal released the footage as part of its CinemaCon panel, which featured the first look at an extended trailer for Nope. The studio also shared a trailer for Ticket To Ride as Jamie Lee Curtis teased her final return as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends.

Jurassic World Dominion is released on June 10. Check our guide to all of the 2022 movie release dates confirmed so far.