Halloween Ends footage features a "brutal" fight between Michael Myers and Laurie

The first look at Halloween Ends has been shown off at CinemaCon – and it features what could be the final showdown between Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

The footage debuted at CinemaCon. If you’ve been following the latest teasers from the event – including Nope, Avatar 2, and The Flash – then you know the drill: it’s all behind-closed-doors and won’t be released to the public for some time.

As per ComicBook.com, though, we have a taste of what to expect.

The footage begins with a trip down memory lane, focusing on 1978’s Halloween. From there, a familiar scene – but for 2022: Laurie is breathing heavily in a closet and Michael Myers stalks her with a knife in his hand.

In one moment, Myers "grabs Laurie's hair and slams her face first into a glass cabinet." Curtis’ protagonist gets the upper hand, though, stabbing the horror icon through the hand and standing over him. Something tells us neither of them are going to ride off into the sunset when all is said and done…

Curtis told Total Film magazine last year that she expected Halloween Ends to be the last time she plays Laurie – but not for the reason you might think.

"I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her,” Curtis said at the time. "And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."

Halloween Ends is set for release on October 14. For more on what's still to come this year, check our guide on 2022's movie release dates.