James Gunn says the first DCU project won't be what people expect

The first DCU project won't be what you expect, according to James Gunn.

While Superman: Legacy is the first DCU movie, the first DCU project is none other than Creature Commandos, an animated show heading to Max (formerly HBO Max).

"It's animated so it's separate from the strike," Gunn wrote on Instagram in response to a fan (H/T Screen Rant). "We're working on it. I love it. I think it's going to be so different than what people expect."

Creature Commandos will see Amanda Waller create another secret team – this time a black ops squad of very unique prisoners. The team was created in the comics as a motley crew including Frankenstein's monster, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon, and a regular human leading the team.

"Yeah, we recorded a bunch of stuff," David Harbour, who voices Eric Frankenstein, has said of the show. "And I mean not only do I get to play in the DC universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me, I met with James and he laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting, he considers it some of the best stuff he’s ever written. It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein and it's a very colorful, terrific character."

Superman: Legacy, meanwhile, will star David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane. Nathan Fillion will also play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, while Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl.

There's no release date for Creature Commandos just yet, but while you wait, check out our guide to everything arriving as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.