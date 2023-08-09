James Gunn’s first DCU project has already started recording and according to its star David Harbour, it’s absolutely great. Creature Commandos is the first show to kick off the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters plan from Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran.

The animated show is based on a group of military superhumans from the DC Comics, including a human, a werewolf, a vampire, a Frankenstein's monster, and a gorgon. Harbour is voicing Eric Frankenstein, and he’s got nothing but good things to say about the show.

"Yeah, we recorded a bunch of stuff," he told Collider of its progress. "And I mean not only do I get to play in the DC universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn’t know what it was when it was sent to me, I met with James and he laid out a lot of stuff. It’s really exciting, he considers it some of the best stuff he’s ever written. It’s hilarious, and the character is great. I think it’s been announced that it’s Frankenstein and it’s a very colorful, terrific character."

Harbour also mentioned that the vibe on set has been particularly jovial too. He added: "We’ve started to shoot stuff. I’m not one to really break but during this, it’s wildly funny stuff." This tease has got us very excited for the new DC slate, and hopefully, it means Gunn will be bringing his signature humor to the show.

If that wasn’t enough too, the cast is pretty star-studded as well. Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova is Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma is the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao is Nina Mazursk, Alan Tudyk is Doctor Phosphorus, and Sean Gunn is G.I. Robot and Weasel (reprising his role from The Suicide Squad).

The show is set to debut on MAX in 2024 and will be the first project before the live-action Superman: Legacy movie. For more on DC, here’s how to watch the DC movies in order and our breakdown of all the upcoming DC movies and shows.