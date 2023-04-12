DCU's Creature Commandos casts The Purge's Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr

Frank Grillo is set to play Rick Flag Sr in Creature Commandos, which will kick off James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

The seven-episode animated series sees Amanda Waller create a black ops team of monstrous prisoners. The team of military superhumans includes a vampire, a werewolf, and a gorgon, along with a human leader. Gunn, who wrote the entire first season, recently debunked rumors that Henry Cavill had been cast in the show as Frankenstein.

Joel Kinnaman previously played Rick Flag in both Suicide Squad and its sequel, The Suicide Squad. Sean Gunn, who played Weasel, will provide the voice for the character in the animated series. The full voice cast in includes David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Steve Agee, and Maria Bakalova.

There are three Rick Flag characters in the DC comics: Rick Flag Sr., Rick Flag Jr., and Rick Flag III. They are grandfather, father, and son, respectively.

Grillo is perhaps best known for starring in The Purge: Anarchy, though he played Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in the MCU through Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and What If...?

Other new TV shows in the works from Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran include Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost, Peacemaker spin-off Waller, and Green Lantern series Lanterns.

Creature Commandos is set to hit HBO Max in 2024. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you should have on your radar.