Jack Ryan season 3 launches with major audio issues that are making it "unwatchable"

Prime Video has released Jack Ryan season 3 a day early, but viewers are reporting audio issues that have rendered the episodes 'unwatchable.'

"Jack Ryan Season 3 is out. However Amazon Prime hasn't fixed the audio sync. Pretty bad when you have to change the output to fix the issue yourself," one viewer tweeted, (opens in new tab) along with an accompanying video that shows the audio out of sync. In the clip, the viewer changes the audio settings on his own TV in order to fix the problem. Another user (opens in new tab) shared that changing the setting to 'descriptive audio' also worked as a quick fix.

Several Twitter users (opens in new tab)have tweeted directly at Prime Video, stating that the audio issues have made the show 'unwatchable,' specifically citing episodes 2, 3, 6, and 7.

Imagine being the @amazon team releasing their flagship Jack Ryan show for the holidays....and then the audio is out of sync pic.twitter.com/p5LNgDSb9NDecember 21, 2022 See more

Amazon has acknowledged the issue and is working on it. "We are aware of an audio issue on some devices for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and are working quickly to resolve. We will continue to update. Thank you for your patience," Prime Video tweeted.

Jack Ryan season 3 finds the hero "on the run and in a race against time," according to the official logline. "Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict."

Jack Ryan season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video, and has been renewed for season 4. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.