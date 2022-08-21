It looks like there's a Fortnite crossover coming to Destiny 2

Fortnite players may still be getting used to the long-awaited crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z (opens in new tab) - as Ali recently explained, it's proved to be the tipping point in their ability to take the battle royale seriously (opens in new tab) - but now it looks like Fortnite's paying a visit to another popular free-to-play game: Destiny 2.

As discovered by Destiny 2 dataminer Ginsor, Fortnite (opens in new tab) skins have popped up somewhere in the depths of Destiny's coding. Thought to be a promotional image, it shows Destiny's three classes - Hunter, Titan, Warlock - each with a different Fortnite-flavored outfit.

Fortnite Destiny confirmed pic.twitter.com/U3kZeFY6l8August 20, 2022 See more

Without confirmation from Epic or Bungie, it's impossible to say it's 100 per cent authentic, but if true, it looks as though Titans will get a Black Knight skin, Hunter's an Omega, and Warlocks, a Drift.

Sadly, there's no further information, so right now it's unclear how these skins will be made available, nor if the crossover event will see Destiny characters and assets pop up in Fortnite, either. As always, we'll keep you posted and let you know just as soon as we know more.

Did you catch that Bungie has unveiled the artifact mod lineup for Destiny 2 Season 18? Our resident Destiny expert Austin thinks it's "a strong contender for the best selection we've ever seen" (opens in new tab).

"The Destiny 2 Season 18 artifact lacks show-stoppers like Oppressive Darkness and Breach and Clear, though Sundering Glare is arguably on their level, but this Champion mod lineup is second to none with best-in-slot primary support, two special options, and some new heavy tech," he recently said. "Master and Grandmaster content is looking like smooth sailing next season, that's for sure."

Destiny 2 Class guide (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 weekly reset (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 tips (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 Crucible tips (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 Gambit tips (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events (opens in new tab) | Best Destiny 2 Exotics (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 Prime Engrams (opens in new tab) | Destiny 2 Adept mods (opens in new tab)

Witch Queen puzzles and challenges: