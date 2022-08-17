Dragon Ball in Fortnite is simply Too Much for some players

The long-awaited crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z is now here, but for many, it's proved to be the tipping point in their ability to take the battle royale seriously.

Shortly after the crossover began, one player took to Reddit to ask "how is this a real game," posting a pre-game lobby featuring new arrival Goku preparing to fight alongside Naruto, Rick Sanchez, and Darth Vader. A similarly popular post swapped out Skywalker Sr for MCU big bad Thanos, but the overall message remains.

That sentiment has been echoed around the community. One tweet highlighted the peculiarity of Lebron James' use of the Fortnite Kamehameha against John Wick. At the same time, a similar clip saw a gun-toting Ariana Grande meet a similar end at Rick's hands, all while wearing an Among Us crew member on her back.

It's not clear precisely why Dragon Ball Z has been the tipping point - Fortnite's been crossing over with most of the world's major franchises for several years now. Thanos was an early arrival, but several other Marvel heroes have made their appearances, along with characters from Star Wars, DC, Ghostbusters, Halo, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Assassin's Creed. That's not to mention the real-life celebrities that have made their way to the game; as well as James and Grande, there's streamer Ninja, musician Marshmello, and sportspeople including Chloe Kim and Harry Kane.

Perhaps it's the stylish Kamehameha kills, but for some people, this particular crossover appears to have proved their personal event horizon for their ability to take Fortnite seriously. YouTuber Matt Castro cited the mix of characters, stating "life is a simulation," while journalist Jay Castello said that "Fortnite has reached a singularity point for me and when I try to think about it it just warps my brain. There's too much going on."

