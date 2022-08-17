How to get the Fortnite Kamehameha weapon

The Fortnite Kamehameha is a weapon that those familiar with the Dragon Ball series will instantly recognise, and it's one that's likely to divide player opinion due to the immense power it offers. Successfully unleash the force of a Kamehameha beam and it'll travel huge distances, carving through obstacles like butter and decimating any enemies unfortunate to get in the way. Naturally this makes the Fortnite Kamehameha an item players want to get hold of, as nothing says 'competitive advantage' like a searing energy blast that can't be escaped, and if you've already opened one of the Fortnite Capsule Corp capsules then you'll have been able to experience wielding the power firsthand.

On top of that, this weapon is required to beat a number of the Dragon Ball themed Fortnite quests, which include damaging enemy players and destroying specific items with Kamehameha attacks. That makes them even more sought after in Fortnite, and their scarcity means you're unlikely to stumble upon one by accident. That's why we're here to help, with everything you need to know about where to find the Fortnite Kamehameha and how to use it.

Fortnite Kamehameha locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a number of locations where you can guarantee finding a Fortnite Kamehameha, which we've marked on the map above. First up, there are three Dragon Ball Vending Machines that sell the Kamehameha alongside the Nimbus Cloud in exchange for gold bars, which you can access here:

Inside Rave Cave towards the south entrance In the north building at Ridgeline Racer Station, west of Coney Crossroads At the base of the west screen building at Rocky Reels

The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud can also be purchased with gold bars from one of the Fortnite characters, Bulma, who is found by visiting the familiar training location on a small island in the bay to the east of Sanctuary. Lastly, you can track down Capsule Corp capsules by observing their trails in the sky then closing in on their glowing location, and these provide both Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items when interacted with.