Destiny in Fortnite and everything you need to know about it

Destiny in Fortnite represents one of the biggest crossovers in the game yet, which is saying something given how many there have been! This one is linked to the new partnership between Bungie and Epic Games, which is bringing Destiny 2 to the Epic Games Store and opening the doors to all sorts of collaborations. The Fortnite Destiny event means you can now head into the battle royale as Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, or the Exo Stranger, though unfortunately this means if you were expecting Cayde-6 to be part of this roster then you may be a little disappointed at their omission from the list.

Add in various melee weapons in the form of pickaxes, plus a Ghost companion and Sparrows from Destiny 2 as gliders, and you have many options to bring elements from that looter-shooter into Fortnite. If you want to know exactly how much Destiny in Fortnite is available, along with details on how to play the Guardian Zone Control mode on Javelin-4, then we've got all the information.

Destiny characters and cosmetics in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you head to the Item Shop right now, there's a whole host of Destiny-themed items you can purchase and add to your locker. First up is the Legends of the Light and Dark Bundle, available for 2,700 V-Bucks and containing the following cosmetics that can also be bought separately:

Commander Zavala outfit and Targe Ghost back bling (1,500 V-Bucks)

outfit and Ghost back bling (1,500 V-Bucks) Ikora Rey outfit and Ophiuchus Ghost back bling (1,500 V-Bucks)

outfit and Ghost back bling (1,500 V-Bucks) Exo Stranger outfit and Pouka Ghost back bling (1,500 V-Bucks)

There is also the Legends of the Light and Dark Gear Bundle, costing 1,800 V-Bucks and includes various pickaxes that look like iconic Destiny swords, the Sparrow glider with selectable styles to match the three available Destiny outfits above, plus the Investigate emote that spawns a Ghost in front of you to scan for information. Those items can also be purchased separately as follows:

Investigate emote (300 V-Bucks)

emote (300 V-Bucks) The Lament harvesting tool (800 V-Bucks)

harvesting tool (800 V-Bucks) Crown-Splitter harvesting tool (500 V-Bucks)

harvesting tool (500 V-Bucks) Black Talon harvesting tool (500 V-Bucks)

harvesting tool (500 V-Bucks) Sparrow glider with Zavala, Ikora, and Exo Stranger styles (800 V-Bucks)

There's currently no information on how long these Destiny in Fortnite items will be available for, so although the crossover event will likely run for a little while you shouldn't wait too long before purchasing any items you're interested in.

How to play Destiny Guardian Zone Control: Javelin-4 in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Yes, you can now play Destiny in Fortnite (sort of) thanks to the Guardian Zone Control: Javelin-4 island available in Creative mode. To access it, you can either head to the Discover menu and scroll down to the Epic's Picks section then select it from there, or simply tab over to the Island Code entry screen and type 0642-9767-7225. Note that you don't need to have purchased any of the Legends of the Light and Dark for this, as you can play in any outfit, though using one of the Destiny characters will provide a more authentic experience!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you start this map, you'll be prompted to stand in a zone to choose between Hunter, Warlock, and Titan class for your character, which determines the loadout you get to use:

Hunter: Revolver, Stinger SMG, Clinger

Revolver, Stinger SMG, Clinger Warlock: Striker Burst Rifle, Hunting Rifle, Stink Bomb

Striker Burst Rifle, Hunting Rifle, Stink Bomb Titan: Mk-Seven Assault Rifle, Heavy Shotgun, Grenade

Fortnite Level Up Tokens (Image credit: Epic Games) Where to find all of the Fortnite Level Up Tokens from the Phantasm's Level Up Pack.

During the match the goal is to be the first team to reach 200 points – you earn a point for each capture zone you take, but crucially you also earn points for each member of the opposing team you eliminate which are multiplied by the number of zones your team currently controls. This means there's no passive scoring just for holding capture zones, so you need to get out there and earn eliminations as well if you're going to lead your team to victory. Watch out for heavy weapon spawns in the middle of the map, and don't forget to use your unique Super Ability once it's charged.

Looking for more on this crossover? Then watch how Destiny 2's Zavala hits the Griddy in Fortnite, earning the approval of one Bungie dev.