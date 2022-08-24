Destiny 2's Zavala hits the Griddy in Fortnite, earning the approval of one Bungie dev

Destiny 2 characters are now in Fortnite, and the Destiny in Fortnite crossover is resulting in some whacky antics.

If you've ever wanted to see Commander Zavala, stoic leader of humanity in wars past, hit the Griddy, you're in luck. Just below is one such example of the Commander letting his, er, hair down for a change, transported to the world of Fortnite Battle Royale and pulling off some sick dance moves.

ZAVALA GRIDDY | #Destiny2 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/dyNN7AVB2tAugust 24, 2022 See more

Fortnite Battle Royale is the game for our time. Even Destiny 2's developers are having a bit of fun with the results of the new collaboration. Just below is a tweet from Elliott Gray, UI designer at Bungie, who has inserted Zavala's hitting the Griddy dance straight into a cutscene from Destiny 2. It's a pretty heartfelt cutscene at that - or was, at least.

i'm sorry pic.twitter.com/xc69O0gLYmAugust 24, 2022 See more

It's not just Destiny 2 characters that are now in Fortnite, because the latter's characters are now present in Bungie's game via several new armor sets. The new armor sets styled after Fortnite characters leaked earlier this week, via datamined content.

This nonsense all follows Destiny 2's massive showcase yesterday, where Bungie unveiled the Lightfall expansion in full. We now finally know the next chapter in the Destiny saga will be with us next year on February 28, 2023, and Bungie promised there would be "no more expansion sunsetting" for the ongoing game, meaning players won't lose out on expansions they shell out money for.

Destiny 2's new subclasses leaked just yesterday, and were confirmed to be accurate and coming to Bungie's game later in the showcase that same day.