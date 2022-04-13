How to complete the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst Rhulk challenge in Vow of the Disciple

Complete the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge and you'll get extra loot for defeating Rhulk in the Vow of the Disciple Raid. Slaying Rhulk requires a lot of coordination, careful movement, and good damage as it it, so adding in extra work on top of that might seem quite tricky, but it turns out the challenge actually very simple. If you and your Raid team are looking to get the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge done, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

What is the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Preservation mission (Image credit: Bungie) Here's how to access and complete the Destiny 2 Preservation mission and puzzle.

The Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge tasks your team with destroying only one large crystal during the first phase of the Rhulk boss fight – that’s the part where you must deposit buffs into the symbol totems to push Rhulk and his bubble back. You achieve this by ensuring at least one player on the team has the ‘Leeching Force’ buff during this phase, which you can see on the left of your screen.

This might sound a little complicated, but it’s surprisingly easy because you just have to complete this first phase of the Rhulk boss fight in the normal way, ensuring there are no mistakes. Succeed in completing the Looping Catalyst challenge to get a Triumph and extra Vow of the Disciple Raid loot for your efforts.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge

(Image credit: Bungie)

Here’s how your team can run the first phase of the Rhulk boss fight with no mistakes, which will also complete the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge:

To start things off, Player 1 stands on the central plate and destroys the crystal above Rhulk to get the Leeching Force buff. Player 1 remains on the plate to summon two smaller crystals on either side of Rhulk. Players 2 and 3 must destroy a crystal each to both get Leeching Force and remove it from Player 1, who can now step off the Give plate. All players must now focus on killing the two Glyphkeepers that will appear on the left and right sides of the arena. Players 5 and 6 should only focus on clearing enemies for the rest of this phase to protect their teammates. Once the Glyphkeepers are dead, the players need to read the two sets of symbols that appear above the nearby pillars and determine which symbol is the same across both sets – you’ll need to remember it for the rest of this phase! Player 2 needs to follow where Rhulk teleports and jump inside his quad-laser beam attack to convert their Leeching Force buff into Emanating Force. All other players must avoid this attack, especially the other player with Leeching Force. Player 4 must now read the symbols on the six totems around the arena and tell Player 2 which one has the common symbol from earlier on it. Player 2 then needs to run up to the correct totem and deposit their Emanating Force buff. Meanwhile, Player 3, who has Leeching Force, must now stand on the central plate to summon two more small crystals which need to be destroyed by Player 2 after they’ve deposited their Emanating Force and Player 1. This will give Leeching Force back to Players 1 and 2, and Player 3 can step off the central plate. Go back to step 5 and repeat these steps – bear in mind that Players 1 and 3 will switch their roles for each Emanating Force that gets deposited – until you’ve deposited six Emanating Force buffs in total and Rhulk’s bubble has been pushed all the way back, allowing you to begin phase two of the Vow of the Disciple boss fight.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Your team will need to wipe to reset the challenge and start the Rhulk fight again if Leeching Force is entirely lost during this phase, as it will spawn another big crystal above Rhulk, causing you to fail the Looping Catalyst challenge. Leeching Force can be lost entirely either through both Leeching Force players dying, or both players converting the buff into Emanating Force by standing in Rhulk’s beam attack. To keep things simple and minimize the risk of failing the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge, we recommend you deposit one Emanating Force buff at a time.

Remember, this is just one of three phases that repeat until Rhulk dies or becomes Enraged and insta-kills the team, so you’ll need to follow these steps several times to defeat Rhulk and complete the challenge. Thankfully, you can do the next phase and the damage phase for the Rhulk fight normally, and then you’ll be back at step 1 once Rhulk has become immune after the damage phase.

