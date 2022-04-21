How to complete the Destiny 2 Swift Destruction Acquisition challenge in Vow of the Disciple

Get the Destiny 2 Swift Destruction challenge done during the Vow of the Disciple Acquisition encounter to get yourself an extra Raid loot drop. The Swift Destruction challenge is going to add a little complication on top of all that involving the Unstoppable Scorn Abomination Champions, but it’s nothing your team can’t handle. Here’s what you need to know about the Destiny 2 Swift Destruction challenge in the Acquisition encounter of Vow of the Disciple.

The Destiny 2 Swift Destruction challenge requires your team to kill all Unstoppable Abomination Champions within a few seconds of each other for each of the three phases of Acquisition – this is the first major encounter of Vow of the Disciple that takes place within the Pyramid ship. It’s a very simple challenge but will require precise timing and communication to get it done, while also not failing the regular Acquisition encounter objectives.

When you do kill the Unstoppable Champions, pay attention to the “A Champion is defeated!” messages in the text feed on the left and make sure you see all three of them in quick succession. If you see the “Challenge failed” message, you’ll need to wipe and start Acquisition over again to retry the challenge. However, if you succeed in the challenge and then complete Acquisition, you’ll get an extra loot chest to open for bonus Vow of the Disciple gear.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Swift Destruction challenge

These are the very basic steps you need to know to complete the Swift Destruction Raid challenge for Acquisition in Vow of the Disciple:

Defeat Taken Knights to reveal symbols that correspond to rooms in the arena Head inside the relevant rooms, kill one of two Glyphkeepers, and remember the symbols they drop Repeatedly stun Unstoppable Champions until all three have spawned Weaken then kill all three Champions at the same time Enter the symbol code on the correct obelisk Repeat two more times

If you want the full details on the Swift Destruction Raid challenge, look below.

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Swift Destruction Acquisition challenge guide

The Swift Destruction challenge mostly involves completing the Acquisition encounter of Vow of the Disciple normally. Before you start, it is essential that all six players have an Unstoppable mod equipped to stun Unstoppable Champions. A weapon with high burst damage, such as a Rocket Launcher or the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher will also be useful for destroying the Champions once they’ve been stunned.

Here’s a rundown of the Acquisition encounter, but with special steps added for the Raid challenge. Bear in mind that you’ll have to run through these steps three times to fully complete all three phases of Acquisition:

Here’s how the team will be allocated across the encounter arena: Players 1, 2, and 3 will be the runners – the players that seek out the Taken Knights, head into the symbol rooms, and kill the correct Glyphkeeper to receive the symbol code. Players 4, 5, and 6 will be the obelisk defenders, who need to keep the Scorn enemies from shooting the obelisk and must read out symbols on the nearby totems. Start the encounter and locate the first Taken Knight when the Traveler/Pyramid symbol appears on one of the totems near an obelisk. Whichever of the runners locates the Knight first should kill it. The obelisk defender needs to read the next symbol on their totem, which will tell the runners which room they need to head into. Whichever runner is closest to the relevant room should head inside. Once the runner is inside, the same obelisk defender needs to read the final symbol, which will be either Light or Dark, so that the runner knows which Glyphkeeper to kill. Once the correct Glyphkeeper is dead, the runner needs to remember the symbol that appears for the obelisk code at the end of the phase. Killing a Glyphkeeper will also spawn one Unstoppable Abomination Champion near one of the obelisks in the arena. The Champion should wander towards the obelisk, so the nearest obelisk defender needs to repeatedly stun it every few seconds to keep it busy. By this point, the other two totems in the area should have Traveler/Pyramid symbols, indicating that the remaining Taken Knights are in the arena. The runners need to find and kill them and repeat steps 2 through 5. Once the runners have collected three symbols, all three Unstoppable Abomination Champions should be in the arena and stunned by the obelisk defenders. All players need to work together to shoot the Champions to get their health low but not kill them. With all three Champions on low health, one player should call out to kill the Champions, at which point all players will use what they can to kill them all at roughly the same time. If the “Challenge failed” message does not appear, quickly shoot the correct symbols on the obelisk as normal to complete the phase and move on to the next one.

Repeat these steps for the next two phases and you’ll complete the Acquisition encounter and the Swift Destruction challenge, no problem. Raid challenges rotate each week, and there’s one for the rest of the Vow of the Disciple encounters, all the way up to the final boss fight against Rhulk with the Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge.

