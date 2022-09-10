Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain

The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA.

In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.

During the panel, Ramos described his character as "a complex guy who kicks ass", while Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said he deals with dark art and magic, which makes his clash with the tech-powered Riri all the more unique.

The upcoming Disney Plus series will see Dominique Thorne play genius inventor Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, a role that we'll see her play first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November (a new look at the Black Panther sequel was also shown exclusively at this year's D23). Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Regan Aliyah, and Shakira Barrera have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ironheart is set to air on Disney Plus in late 2023, as part of Marvel Phase 5.