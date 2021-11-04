iPad Pro deals drop to record low prices ahead of Black Friday

iPad Pro deals are returning to some excellent record low prices this week, as Amazon unleashes its early Black Friday iPad deals. You'll find the 11-inch, 128GB model available for just $699.99 right now thanks to a $100 discount on the original $799.99 MSRP.

That's certainly not an offer we see every day. In fact, we've only seen iPad deals dropping this cheap twice since release, most recently in the middle of October. We're far more used to seeing this device at $50 off, a position it's held firm on since June.

However, if you're after that larger XDR display we're also seeing some excellent offers on the 12.9-inch model. While many of Amazon's current iPad Pro deals on this device have been around for a few months now, the WiFi and Cellular option just dropped back down to a new record low for the second time in its shelf life.

You'll find the 128GB tablet on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,299.99) - that's a particularly rare $100 discount considering we've only just started seeing those prices fall to $1,250.

Both of these iPad Pro deals are listed just below, but if you're after something a little cheaper you'll find more of the lowest prices on the whole range further down the page.

Today's best iPad Pro deals

Image iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) | $799 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 11-inch iPad Pro has just returned to a record low $699 sales price at Amazon. This certainly isn't an offer we see every day, so if you're looking to beat the crowds ahead of this month's Black Friday iPad deals we'd recommend taking a look quick.

Image iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi and Cellular (2021) | $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - This is a rare discount on the 12.9-inch cellular iPad Pro - and one that leaves us with a record low $1,199.99 sales price. We've only seen this offer once before, back in August, and since then this model has been stuck at a $1,250 cost.

More of today's best iPad deals

We're seeing the most valuable iPad deals on the more premium models right now, but you'll still find some savings on cheaper devices like the 9th generation and iPad Air. The comparison chart below brings you all the lowest prices on these tablets from around the web.

As one of the best gaming tablets around, these are particularly popular deals. However, if you're after more savings, you can also check out all the Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals we're expecting to see this year. We're also rounding up all the latest iPad Air deals and Black Friday AirPods deals for cheaper options as well.