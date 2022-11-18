iPad deals drop to record low prices in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

We're into the thick of this year's holiday iPad deals, and with Amazon launching early Black Friday deals a week ahead of time, we're seeing some particularly strong prices right now. Two of our favorites, however, concern the 10.2-inch device and the 11-inch Pro model - both of which are seeing record low prices at the moment.

You'll find Apple's cheapest iPad back down to $269 at Amazon (was $329) (opens in new tab) after being stuck at its previous $299 sale price. This is the return of one of our favorite iPad deals, but we rarely see such an offer lasting more than a few days. Considering we never saw the previous generation hit such price lows, this is a particularly stunning offer.

However, if you're after something a little more powerful, we'd recommend heading over to the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro. Amazon has just broken its previous record with its latest $70 discount on the 128GB model - kicking things all the way down from $799 to $729 (opens in new tab). It took the previous model far longer to reach these kinds of savings, so we don't expect to see this price last long at all.

You'll find both of these early Black Friday iPad deals just below, and more discounts across the range further down the page.

Today's best early Black Friday iPad deals

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2-inch (64GB) | $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The 10.2-inch iPad is back down to this excellent record low price at Amazon right now. We never saw the previous generation go this cheap, and last time this price emerged it was gone within a few days so we wouldn't wait around for this one. We don't expect to see any additional savings on this in next week's offers either.



(opens in new tab) 2022 iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB) | $799 $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The brand new 11-inch iPad Pro is now $70 off at Amazon. That's an additional $20 saving over the previous $749 sales price, and a new record low - fantastic news for anyone looking to score the latest 11-inch device at a solid price.



More of today's best iPad deals

Whether you're after the newest releases, or something a little older, you'll find plenty more iPad deals up for grabs right now. Our price comparison technology is bringing you all the lowest prices from across the web just below, with discounts updated every half hour.

