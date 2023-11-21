I'm testing the PlayStation Portal, but this Backbone One deal is still calling to me

I’ve been using the PlayStation Portal for around a week, and while it performs its job admirably, the BackBone One still lives in my head rent free. Not only is it still one of the best ways to remote play PS5 games, but the newest version of the controller is cheaper than ever. The Black Friday deal in question could be a nice alternative if you can’t find PlayStation Portal stock or just don’t fancy spending $200, as the experience isn’t as different as you’d think.

Over at Amazon, a Black Friday PS5 deal has slashed 30% off the BackBone One PlayStation Edition, bringing it down from $99.99 to $69.99. This is the first time the second generation version of the controller has dropped in price, and it’s still a personal default when it comes to using PS Remote Play using a smartphone. That’s not to say the PlayStation Portal hasn’t got its perks, but there are numerous reasons why BackBone’s USB-C gamepad slaps harder than Sony’s first-party solution.

For starters, the BackBone One isn’t just a PS Remote Play device, as it’ll happily add physical controls to a variety of streaming services, including Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam Link. It’ll also travel might be lighter than the PlayStation Portal, as its low profile buttons and sticks are confined to a compact phone-grip package. Not that I think Backbone’s solution can compete with the mighty Dualsense, but for $69.99, you’re getting a pretty robust pad that doesn’t compromise functionality.

BackBone One PlayStation Edition | $99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The BackBone One has the power to turn your smartphone into a PlayStation Portal alternative, and this deal will help you do so for even less. This marks the first time the second gen version has dropped below MSRP, and it's far cheaper than the $200 price tag attached to Sony's first party handheld. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to spend $200 on a PS Portal

✅ You want extra controls for other mobile games

✅ You have a USB-C compatible smartphone Don't buy it if: ❌ You've got an iPhone with a Lighting connector

❌ You'd prefer proper DualSense controls Price Check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Walmart: $99.99

Despite its versatility, it’s also worth hammering home the fact the BackBone One, specifically the PlayStation Edition, is built with PS Remote Play in mind. Naturally, that means your phone will recognise the pad as if it were a DualSense, meaning you won’t have to worry about weird workarounds. I don’t want to knock alternatives like the Razer Kishi, but similar pads will only work with Sony’s official app if you use virtual button mapping software, and you’ll have to deal with a button UI on screen while you play.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Backbone One vs PlayStation Portal - which one should you buy?

Before you decide to jump straight on this BackBone One Black Friday deal, it’s worth considering what you’re actually planning to do with it. For example, if you’re simply looking for a way to turn your smartphone into one of the best gaming handheld alternatives, then this pad is going to check all the boxes. However, I suspect some of you might be eyeing this solution up in response to PlayStation Portal stock issues, and I’d definitely take a step back before clicking buy out of frustration.

First off, both the PlayStation Portal and BackBone One are excellent remote play solutions, as they will both help you link up to your PS5 over Wi-Fi. The similarities stop when it comes to versatility, as Sony’s handheld is a bit of a one trick pony, albeit one with an unbeatable set of Dualsense controls. In a way, the Backbone One trades this for portability and versatility, as it’ll function as a universal smartphone controller that’ll fit in your pocket.

Simply put, if you’d prefer to stay at home and play PS5 games using remote play on the sofa, the PlayStation Portal will provide the best experience. Otherwise, you’ll want to pick up a BackBone One instead and transform your smartphone into a comprehensive gaming device, as you’ll effectively still end up with a PlayStation ‘remote player’ with a smaller screen and compact controls. Not to mention the USB-C controller is far cheaper, and I’ll be sending this Black Friday deal to a few friends before it vanishes.

Looking for more handheld deals? Check out Black Friday Steam Deck deals for offers on hardware, accessories, and more. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you're looking for a portable powerhouse.