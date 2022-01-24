Hurry, this HBO Max deal with 20% off a 12-month subscription ends soon

You're running out of time to take advantage of an HBO Max deal that saves you 20% on monthly subscriptions - the limited offer wraps up on Tuesday, 25 January.

Offering a price cut for new and returning customers, it reduces the cost of a basic, ads-included plan to $7.99 per month for the first 12 months instead of the full $9.99. This HBO Max deal also brings ad-free subsections down to $11.99 per month for a full year, rather than the usual $14.99p/m fee. That's not bad if you wanted to see exclusive shows like DC's Peacemaker or the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special.

The long and short of this is that you're clawing back at least $24 throughout the year on a basic membership. Meanwhile, going for the ad-free equivalent saves you $36 overall. However, both deals end on 25 January - if you don't get a subscription before then, you'll have to pay the full HBO Max price.

Now that the HBO Max free trial is no longer available, this is almost certainly the cheapest HBO Max will be for a little while. In fact, the last good HBO Max deal we had was in September 2021, where users got 50% off the ad-free model for six months.

There's a good amount to keep you busy with this HBO Max deal, too. Aside from original shows like Peacemaker, you can also watch Game of Thrones in its entirety or stream Friends online from start to finish.

Today's best HBO Max deal

HBO Max | Save 20% on monthly subscriptions

Save $24+ on a full year - You can currently pick up an ads-included subscription for $7.99 per month thanks to this offer, or go ad free for a year with the premium membership at a reduced $11.99p/m. Just bear in mind that both offers end on 25 January 2022.



