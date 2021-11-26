Black Friday iPad deals are here, but if you're wondering how to make the most of the sale, we're offering up all our tips and tricks to make sure you don't walk away from today's discounts empty-handed. We've been covering the annual holiday sales for years now, and picked up a few tips and tricks to finding the best Black Friday iPad deals along the way.

We're sharing all our experience right here, rounding up all the retailers to check in on, how you should decide which iPad to chase, and how to make sure you're getting the best price possible. Navigating these waters can be tricky, but knowing exactly what you want to get out of your new tablet (and how much you're willing to pay for it) can simplify things enormously.

Not only are we showing you how to find the best discounts, then, but also making sure you're getting the best value possible. Read on for our top tips on how to find the best Black Friday iPad deals for you today.

Today's best Black Friday iPad deals

US

UK

1. Research which iPad you need

(Image credit: Future)

There are a number of different iPad models lined up in preparation for Black Friday this year, which each one offering a slightly different appeal. That means finding the right iPad for you is going to be critical in getting the best Black Friday iPad deal possible. If you're not already aware of which model you're going to be chasing this week, you'll find some key specs and features (and who will be able to make the most of them) just below.

Key Specs iPad 10.2-inch (2021) iPad Air 4 iPad Mini (2021) iPad Pro 11-inch iPad Pro 12.9-inch Display Retina at 1620 x 2160 Liquid Retina at 1640 x 2360 Liquid Retina at 1488 x 2266 Liquid Retina IPS 120Hz at 1668 x 2388 Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED 120Hz at 2048 x 2732 Display Size 10.2-inch 10.9-inch 8.3-inch 11-inch 12.9-inch Processor A13 Bionic A14 Bionic A15 Bionic M1 M1 RAM 3GB 4GB 4GB 8GB-16GB 8GB-16GB Storage 64GB / 256GB 64GB / 256GB 64GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Cameras 8MP back, 12MP front 12MP back, 7MP front 12MP back, 12 MP front 12MP back + 10MP Ultrawide, 12MP front 12MP back + 10MP Ultrawide, 12MP front Video 1080p at 25/30fps, 720p at 120fps 4K at 24/30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/120/240fps 1080p at 25/30/60fps 4K at 24/25/30/60fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120/240fps 4K at 24/25/30/60fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120/240fps Battery life Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Accessory support Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 1 Magic keyboard / Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 2 Apple Pencil Gen 2 Magic keyboard / Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 2 Magic keyboard / Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 2 Port Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Touch-ID Home button Lock button Side-mounted NA - FaceID NA - FaceID

In essence, the iPad you should be aiming to pick up on Black Friday should be the cheapest one that meets the needs of how you will use it. For the vast majority of people, that will mean the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad will be at the top of the hit list. It's best for those after an everyday device for streaming, browsing the web, and checking up on some emails. However, if you're going to be playing heavier games and taking more notes, then the iPad Air 4 might be the better option, thanks to its boosted processor, Apple Pencil second-generation support, and slightly larger screen.

From there, you'll move up to the 11-inch iPad Pro if you're going to be using your device for larger-scale media editing and multi-tasking between heavier apps like Adobe. Or, if you need to do all that while also looking to replace your laptop, you'll be looking to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro instead.

The iPad Mini 6 inhabits a middle ground between power and portability. The main reason you'll likely pick up this model in this week's Black Friday iPad deals is for its smaller form factor - its 8.3-inch display will easily fit into smaller bags for better portability. However, you're actually picking up more power under the hood than the 10.2-inch model and the iPad Air 4, so there's no compromise on computing performance either.

What is each iPad best at? iPad 10.2-inch (2021) iPad Air 4 iPad Mini (2021) iPad Pro 11-inch iPad Pro 12.9-inch MSRP $329 / £319 $599 / £579 $499 / £479 $799 / £749 $1,099 / £999 Web browsing Y Y Y Y Y Streaming Y Y Y Y Y Gaming Light Y Y Y Y Note-taking Light Y Y Y Y Simple workflows Y Y Y Y Y Multi-tasking N Light N Y Y Media editing N Light Light Y Y

2. Set your budget, but stay flexible

(Image credit: Pexels)

Once you're able to focus your efforts on the right iPad for you, it's time to set your budget. This is where your research into each iPad model will come in handy, even if you know which one will suit you best. You can expect to pay less than the MSRP of the tablet of your choice, however we often find that the more expensive a device is, the heavier the discount percentage. That means the next model up may be just $100 / £100 more when we're in the heat of Black Friday iPad deals - offering far better value overall.

This is where your flexibility comes in. Knowing which specs or features you're happy to bend your budget for will ensure that you're getting the best value out of these offers, rather than just the lowest price possible. For example, we regularly see larger storage configurations just knocking on the door of prices set for much smaller tablets. You could easily spend just $40 / £40 more and double your storage, so make sure you're checking deals around your budget as well.

2. Know where to look for the best Black Friday iPad deals

There is a range of retailers all offering Black Friday iPad deals this year, but knowing which ones to check first will significantly up your chances of securing the best prices on the shelves. Not only that but knowing your retailers will also give you the confidence to know when you've spotted the deal for you.

In general, Amazon is your best bet. We regularly see record low prices appearing on this site that other retailers can't match, and the online giant has a reputation for automatically price matching anyone undercutting it at the same time.

However, as the most popular online shopping destination, stock can move quickly here. That's why we'd fall back to Best Buy, Walmart, or B&H Photo in the US (or Currys, Laptops Direct, or Very in the UK) if the model you want is running late on shipping or off the shelves altogether.

US retailers

UK retailers

4. Get to the sales early

(Image credit: Pexels)

The very best Black Friday iPad deals will fly off the shelves. We haven't seen any offers on the cheaper 10.2-inch or Air models so far this year, but if they do appear they will likely sell out particularly quickly.

That means you'll need to be in the right place at the right time to catch any cheaper models that do take a price cut. Keep an eye on your favorite retailers and stay tuned.

If the first wave of sales isn't fruitful, however, stick around. We often see flash sales offering up some of the lowest prices of the sale during the day itself, but you'll need to be in the right place at the right time to take advantage of them.

4. Check your price history

While you're browsing Black Friday iPad deals, it's important to make sure that the discount is actually as good as the retailer suggests. You can use tools like Honey or Camel Camel Camel (for Amazon) to track the price history of a product and ensure you're getting the best discount of the year before you proceed. While we generally see record low prices over Black Friday, that might not be the case with every discount so it's definitely worth double-checking.

5. Price-check with other retailers

Once you've found the perfect deal for you, it's worth spending a little time checking in on other retailers. In general, we find that stores do price match each other when a new record low is hit, but it's worth making sure you're actually getting the best price possible straight away.

Plus, once those record lows are hit we often see retailers looking to gain a competitive edge by offering additional incentives. This could be anything from speedy delivery to free software and accessories, so check other stores for any extra goodies before committing.

You can find out how we find you the best Black Friday deals right here, or take a look at the Black Friday AirPods deals already available as well. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday laptop deals on the market, and, of course, highlighting all the best Black Friday gaming deals as well.