If you're wondering how long Stray is, then you've either just picked it up and are considering how much time you need to set aside for it, or you're on the fence and are unsure if you can fit another adventure into your gaming schedule. The good news is that it doesn't take too long to complete Stray, so if you've been feeling the fatigue of huge sagas or never-ending live services then this could be just the swift palate cleanser you're looking for – plus it's got cute cats, and everyone loves cats, right? If you're counting up your precious free hours, then we're here to answer the question of how long is Stray, so you know exactly how much commitment you need to give this kitty.

How long does Stray take to complete

(Image credit: BlueTwelve Studio)

Answering the question of how long is Stray depends heavily on your play style, and what you want to get out of the game. If you're happy to just rush through the main story beats without too much exploring then you could probably clear it in around 4 to 5 hours, and there's actually an in-game award for beating the whole thing in under 2 hours so it can be done much quicker, though that isn't how you'd want to experience your first playthrough. Take some additional time to talk to all of the weird and wonderful characters you'll encounter while working through some additional side quests, and it'll be more like 6 or 7 hours by the time you reach the conclusion.

If you're a completionist then it will take at least a few hours longer to fully complete Stray, so you could be looking at around 10 hours to 100% the game. This is because you'll need to go searching off the main path to find some hidden Stray Memories for B-12 and places to Stray Scratch in every chapter, as well as earning Stray Badges by completing side quests such as gathering all of the Stray Sheet Music in The Slums.

You can speed up this process by referring to our guides for the locations of these collectibles, as well as jumping straight to the Stray safe code without going through the steps to discover it or quickly finding all of the Stray Notebooks for Momo so you can move on to the next chapter. With or without these assists, you should be able to finish Stray in a reasonable amount of time while still enjoying your feline adventures.