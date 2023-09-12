Everyone wants the best Star Wars animated character back – and we couldn't agree more

Star Wars fans all want the same thing – for the legendary Hondo Ohnaka to make a return to the franchise.

Hondo hasn't been seen since the Rebels season 4 finale, which aired in October 2017 – a whole six years ago. The pirate was a regular presence in that show and also popped up plenty in The Clone Wars, regularly crossing paths with Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He's a fan favorite thanks to his outrageous schemes, hilarious sense of humor, and, above all else, his dedication to profit! His very distinctive voice comes courtesy of Jim Cummings.

"It's been six years since our screens have been graced with the presence of Hondo Ohnaka," writes one fan on Reddit . "Where is he, is he safe? Is he alright?"

Hondo hasn't totally vanished, though, as he's a character found in the Galaxy's Edge lands of Disneyland and Disney World. "I'm a bit perplexed as to how Hondo is a character at Galaxy's Edge and has yet to appear in live action, he might still appear in Ahsoka or Skeleton Crew but I'm not holding my breath," laments another fan .

"In The Mandalorian season 3, when Nevarro was attacked by pirates, I was sure it was him lol," says another fan , echoing what everyone thought at the time.

"Yeah honestly one of the things that would make Ahsoka better is the appearance of everyone's favorite pirate," says someone else . "Well Ahsoka needs a ride to the other galaxy. Who would be better to deliver such a craft than Ezra's best buddy," chimes in another fan .

"I'm hoping he's part of the equation to find Ezra," agrees another person , though one very sensible fan doesn't think Ahsoka would be happy to work with him: "The only reason I think he isn’t is because he’s probably the last person Ahsoka would reach out to help, considering their rather rocky history."

Hondo doesn't feel quite the right fit for Ahsoka, since the new show has a fairly serious tone, and Hondo is seriously effective as comic relief. It does seem he'd fit perfectly into the upcoming Skeleton Crew, though, so here's hoping our favorite pirate returns sooner rather than later.

