Here's our first look at the upcoming Animal Crossing Lego collection - including Nook's Cranny

Almost a week after making every Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan's dream come true, Lego has revealed more details about its next Nintendo collection.

On October 10, Lego shared an even better look at the upcoming Animal Crossing Lego collection and revealed what sets will be up for grabs, when they'll be released, and how much they'll cost. As expected, we'll soon be able to build our own Nook's Cranny as well as a tent and a couple of villager houses, which the previously teased minifigures (Tom Nook, Isabelle, Julian, Bunnie, etc.) will be able to explore with our guiding hands.

We've included a full list (and images) of the sets below which didn't come as too much of a surprise since the Lego Animal Crossing rumors turned out to be true. Earlier in the year it was rumored that prices for the sets would start at $14.99 and that the entire collection would be set to release in the spring next year. We now know that the Animal Crossing Lego collection is set to release on March 1, 2023, and ranges from $14.99 - $74.99.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo)



The collection is made up of:

Isabelle's House Visit

$39.99 / £34.99

389 pieces

Includes Isabelle & Fauna

Julian's Birthday Party

$14.99 / £12.99

170 pieces

Includes Julian

Bunnie's Outdoor Activities

$19.99 / £17.99

164 pieces

Includes Bunnie and a tent

Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour

$29.99 / £24.99

233 pieces

Includes Kapp'n and Marshal

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House

$74.99 / £64.99

535 pieces

Includes Tom Nook & Rosie

There are also a ton of extras included in the sets which are just so adorable. I can't get over some of the small details in this collection, including the KK Bubblegum record hanging up in Rosie's house, the bag of bells hiding under the rock in Marshal's set, and the tiny Nook Phone and DIY recipe accessories. Oh no, I'm going to have to buy the whole collection, aren't I?