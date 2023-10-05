Lego Animal Crossing is real (and adorable)

It looks like the whispers were true, because Lego Animal Crossing sets have been officially announced after they were rumored back in August.

Following reports that five kits based on the Nintendo life sim were heading our way for March 2024, Nintendo's social accounts sent out a tweet welcoming fans to a bricky version of the series. Although that doesn't include release date info, pricing, or even the specific Lego Animal Crossing sets we'd be getting, it did show off minifigures. To be precise, we got our first glimpse of Lego Tom Nook, Isabelle, Kapp'n, and a few villagers like Rosie the cat.

Welcome to…LEGO Animal Crossing!

Alongside the characters, Animal Crossing's iconic trees (complete with multiple types of fruit, ranging from cherries to oranges) and geometric grass pattern can be seen. That would suggest they'll appear in at least one kit.

We won't have to wait long to find out. With teases like this, a full reveal usually follows within 24 hours. As such, keep an eye on the official Lego store for updates over the next day or so.

With any luck, these will be the first of many sets based on the series. If you've been following Lego in any capacity, you'll know that this isn't the first Nintendo franchise to be transformed into a toy range - Super Mario and co have received their own kits (some of which qualify for inclusion on our list of the best Lego sets). Donkey Kong and his extended family have also joined in.

Naturally, the question now is whether those long-rumored Zelda kits will turn out to be real as well...

