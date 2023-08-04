Lego Animal Crossing sets rumored, giving Tom Nook something else to tax us for

Look, we're all very excited that Lego Animal Crossing sets might be a thing. But before we get carried away, let's preface this by being very grown up and noting that it's not confirmed yet.

Now that's out of the way - good lord, please be true. If you believe the rumor mill, Lego Animal Crossing sets will hit shelves as of March 2024. These reports come from accounts like exabrickslegogo and Falconbricks, the latter of which is a very reliable source for leaks, and has since been backed up by other sources (thanks, VGC). As such, there's a surprisingly decent chance of this coming true - but take it all with a pinch of salt just in case.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what these Animal Crossing Lego kits would actually be. However, the consensus seems to be that there are five in total, ranging from a $14.99 set with 170 pieces to a much more ambitious alternative at $74.99 with 535 pieces. I suspect the bigger one would be that iconic player house, the town hall where Tom Nook and Isabelle can be found in the video game, or Nook's store.

We've listed the full, apparent lineup below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Number Price Pieces 77046 $14.99 170 77047 $19.99 164 77048 $29.99 233 77049 $39.99 389 77050 $74.99 535

If the leak turns out to be true, they'd join the best Lego sets on shelves March 1, 2024. And even though it may seem too good to be true, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility. Alongside numerous video game-themed kits like Horizon, Sonic, and Minecraft, Lego obviously makes Super Mario sets that have been given the Nintendo seal of approval. With Donkey Kong now joining the plumber as a bricky figure, perhaps other Nintendo properties will be joining the party.

This has been suggested before, though; a little while back, Animal Crossing was suggested as a Lego Ideas set (an initiative where fans design kits that are then voted for by community members, with the most popular being considered for production by Lego) but it wasn't successful. Hopefully, we get luckier this time around.

