Here's how to watch the EA Future of FPS showcase

Looking for how to watch the EA Future of FPS presentation? It's kicking off later today and you've come to the right place to take it all in.

For those unaware, the Future of FPS showcase is being presented by publisher EA later today on July 8 from 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST, and you can watch it via the YouTube embed below.

Basically, it's a spotlight for the developers of Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and more to come together and talk about their first-person shooters in greater detail. On top of the embed above, you can also watch the entire thing through the YouTube and Twitch channels of Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042.

There will be bigger gameplay showcases from EA later this month, instead of today. On July 22, EA will hold its premiere EA Play Live presentation, during which developers of all sizes under EA's large umbrella will come together to show off new details for their respective games. Rather than stringing out the reveals over the course of two weeks, EA is far more likely to pile all its new demos, reveals, and announcements into the one main showcase happening on July 22.

While there's always the slim chance some new Battlefield 2042 gameplay could be shown off, this is a really great chance to hear what veteran developers of some of the biggest FPS franchises on the planet speak at lengths about their games. If you've ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of developing massive shooters, then you'll want to pay close attention to this new showcase.

Battlefield 2042 launches later this year on October 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Apex Legends, meanwhile, has a ninth season currently rolling on, but a successive tenth season looms large on the horizon in less than a month from now.

For a complete guide to all the games, including EA's, that are coming out over the remainder of the year, head over to our main new games 2021 guide for more.

