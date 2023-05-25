Here's exactly when and how you can preload Diablo 4

Diablo 4 preload details are finally live, revealing the last bits of info you'll need to know ahead of the game's launch in June.

You will be able to preload Diablo 4 starting at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT on May 30, or 12am BST on May 31. On PlayStation or Xbox consoles, you'll just need to search for the game on the store and hit 'download' when the time comes. On PC, you'll need to head to the Diablo 4 section of the Battle.net client, pick Diablo 4 under the 'Game Version' dropdown, and hit install.

Blizzard's announcement has one final step for players on each of the three platforms. PC players will have to "prepare to become the wanderer Sanctuary needs," Xbox players should "prepare to slay Lilith’s Legions," and PlayStation fans should "prepare to save Sanctuary’s citizens from unspeakable darkness." You're probably safe to do all three regardless of what platform you're on, though.

The Diablo 4 Early Access release dates and times were already confirmed weeks ago, and you can follow that link for a full breakdown. Early Access for the game will be available to anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition starting on June 1. The full launch for everyone hits on June 5. The devs say they're "confident" about the launch being a smooth one, but that would be a rarity for any game with a major online component.

