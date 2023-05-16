Diablo 4 devs commit to a smooth launch after "transformational" beta tests

The developers working on Diablo 4 have said the game's beta tests have been "transformational" and ensured the upcoming MMORPG a smooth launch.

In an interview with Eurogamer (opens in new tab), Diablo 4 art director John Mueller and associate game director Joe Piepiora discussed the importance of the last few open betas, explaining that they were "not marketing betas" and essential in making sure the game's full launch goes as smooth as possible.

"Every one of these betas has been transformational in terms of our understanding of our own technical capacity and what we need to do to make that a smoother launch experience in general," Piepiora explains. "These are not marketing betas, none of them were. Everything has been about, we need data to make sure the launch goes smooth. That's entirely the purpose of the betas we did," the developer continues.

Mueller even went as far as saying the team was "confident" about Diablo 4's launch on June 6 thanks to it "learning a tonne" through the various beta tests fans have participated in over the last few months. Diablo 4's latest open beta, dubbed the Server Slam, took place just a few days ago and, thankfully, ran without any major issues for players.

"Even this last one where it was really smooth," Piepiora explains, "we still found things happening in the back end that if left unresolved, would have resulted in some issues during the launch experience." The developer continues: "We caught those only because we did this extra weekend."

Interestingly, the duo revealed to Eurogamer that Blizzard ran internal testing on Diablo 4 with millions of automated accounts but this just isn't the same as real-life players from all over the world testing the game's servers.