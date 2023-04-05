Diablo 4 launch times confirmed: here's when you can play and get early access

Blizzard has confirmed exactly when the Diablo 4 launch times are for the early access version and the full launch.

Now that the Diablo 4 beta is over, fans of the game are eager to find out when they can play next. In a tweet (opens in new tab) clarifying a previous tweet, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra revealed the unlock times two months ahead of Diablo 4's June 6 launch. This will undoubtedly be helpful if you want to make sure you have the game ready - not to mention your schedule cleared - for your return to Sanctuary as early as possible.

Folks who pre-order the Diablo 4 Deluxe or Ultimate Editions will get access to the game on Thursday, June 1 at 4pm PDT / June 2 at 12am BST / June 2 at 8am KST. If you don't pre-order one of those versions, you'll be able to jump in on June 5 at 4pm PST / June 6 at 12am BST / June 6 at 8am KST.

Blizzard has yet to reveal pre-load times for Diablo 4, which you'll want to know so that you can get the game downloaded ahead of launch, but we're sure to get more information closer to that June release date. To be frank, I'm a little surprised we already have release times when there's (sadly) still so much time before launch, but I definitely won't complain. As it happens, we've also gotten (unofficial) wind of a datamined Diablo 4-themed World of Warcraft event which will seemingly arrive around June as well.

While we still have eight weeks until we can pillage the depths of Sanctuary again, at least we know the Diablo 4 endgame sounds fairly robust in the latest dev diary.