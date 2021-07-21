Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are definitely releasing on Disney Plus in 2021

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will definitely be released in 2021, as confirmed by Victoria Alonso, executive Vice President of film production at Marvel Studios.

According to Variety, Alonso commented that "a few other shows" would be out this year, which includes Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have all already released on the streamer in 2021.

Next up on Marvel's release slate is What If…?, which is premiering on Disney Plus this August 11. The animated series will explore alternate takes on familiar Marvel stories, like T'Challa becoming Star-Lord, and Peggy Carter getting the Super Soldier Serum. It will consist of ten episodes, which means we can expect it to wrap around October 13, unless more than one episode drops on its premiere day. That means 11 weeks are left for Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, and if both are six episodes long, then it seems one probably won't be finished by the end of 2021.

Marvel's line-up for the rest of the year is packed, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arriving September 3, Eternals releasing November 5, and Spider-Man 3 landing December 17. But, since Disney Plus has shifted to a Wednesday slot for new episodes of TV shows, the Marvel series and films shouldn't conflict with each other.

The Black Widow post-credits scene helped set the stage for Hawkeye, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine telling Yelena Belova that the archer Avenger is her next target – and telling the former Widow that Hawkeye is responsible for the death of her sister. Florence Pugh will next play Yelena in the Disney Plus show, which also stars Jeremy Renner as the titular Avenger, and Hailee Steinfeld as his protégé Kate Bishop.

As for Ms. Marvel, less is known about the plot, but its sizzle reel teases a story about teenage identity and relationships with friends and family. Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, and will also appear in Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels.

These are far from the only Marvel TV shows in the works – there's also Moon Knight, Armor Wars, Ironheart, and She-Hulk on the way, to name a few.

While you wait for Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to arrive, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to see what's next for the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.