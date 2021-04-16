The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Who is the surprise new character?

MCU supervillain supergroup Hydra was seemingly broken and mostly destroyed with the many deaths and arrests seen in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and then the Avengers taking down Baron Strucker's remaining European faction in 2015's Avengers: The Age of Ultron.

The villainous spy organization remained on life support for a few seasons of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD after its fall in The Winter Soldier, but significant questions exist as to how much of that ABC TV series is considered MCU canon.

Either way, Hydra may be staging a comeback, or at least a former significant Hydra player has emerged in a new form...

Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode five

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With the sudden appearance of one Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine - 'Val' for short (just don't call her that out loud) - Hydra could be alive and kicking. Or Emmy award-winning actress and comedy icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who has taken up the role that was originally supposed to debut in Marvel's Black Widow last year before COVID-19) could be representing a whole new organized threat to the MCU, including maybe a fan-favorite Marvel Comics franchise fans have been clamoring after for years.

de Fontaine wasn't the first or only woman to assume the moniker of 'Madame Hydra'; Valentina is, in fact, probably the second most well-known and associated with the title. Ophelia Sarkissian and Elisa Sinclair are the other most notable bearers of the Madame Hydra name, with Sarkissian later taking the name Viper and Sinclair being killed in action during the Secret Empire storyline. With all that said, Sarkissian is the most synonymous with the name.

So what makes Valentina stand out? And what could she want from the now-former Captain America John Walker? Well to figure that out, we'll have to take a look at her comic book history and known motivations, after all, Marvel Studios is often very faithful to the comic books.

So cue up Tears For Fears' 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' and dive in.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who is Madame Hydra?

Madame Hydra isn't a who as it is a list of who(s). Similar to Captain America himself, it's a title one takes on and has responsibilities and rank to maintain. Ophelia Sarkissian was the first of the name that we know of, all the way back in 1969's Captain American #110.

Hydra promoted Sarkissian to the level of Madame Hydra VI (the identities of Madames Hydra I through V, who rank above (or before) her, are unknown). Upon taking on the role, one of her first missions as Madame Hydra was to capture Nick Fury and deliver him to the Deltites, a group of artificially created duplicates that were taking over SHIELD. After failing in her mission and discovering that the Deltites were manipulating her, she allied with the SHIELD agents against the takeover.

When Sarkissian eventually severed her ties with Hydra, she helped Jordan Stryke (a supervillain codenamed Viper) escape police custody, only to end up assassinating him and usurping his alias and leadership of the group known as the Serpent Squad. Snake-like indeed.

Now, the woman who Dreyfus plays is a completely different character and was sometimes infamously involved with Nick Fury as a romantic interest.

Valentina is a whole different sort of beast than previous Madama Hydras and even more snake-like.

a page from 1968's Strange Tales #168 by Jim Steranko (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Created by legendary Nick Fury/SHIELD writer/artist Jim Steranko, she first appeared in the Nick Fury, Agent of SHIELD feature in 1967's Strange Tales #159. She was introduced as a jet setter and part of high European society. After both her parents were killed for aiding a resistance movement, the Contessa found her life directionless and hollow.

Having made a vow so their deaths would not be in vain, Valentina eventually was contacted by the international espionage agency SHIELD and entered a training program to become a field agent. She would later learn that her late father was also a SHIELD agent as well.

After Marvel Comics' now-iconic Civil War event (yes, the one that inspired the third Captain America movie), the Contessa secretly joined Hydra, taking on the Madame Hydra name. She then tricked Hydra into taking a powerful artifact from the Silver Samurai and then betrayed Hydra to another shadowy group, the Russian espionage agency known as Leviathan (who appeared in ABC's Agent Carter TV show).

(You may also know Silver Samurai and Viper from 2013's The Wolverine, but that's a different cinematic universe.)

Having been outed as a Russian sleeper agent throughout her career with SHIELD, Valetina ultimately surrendered herself to Interpol after the conflict between Hydra and Leviathan culminated.

How does Madame Hydra fit into the Marvel Universe?

Right now she's sort of a woman known not to be trusted. She recently reappeared in the 2020 one-shot Ravencroft #1, in prison but as part of a new splinter group with other SHIELD alums called JANUS.

How does Madame Hydra fit into the MCU?

That's the thing: we're not 100% sure yet. As stated earlier, Dreyfus was originally slated to make her MCU debut when Black Widow was going to launch Phase Four in 2020. But with the global pandemic closing most movie theaters, Black Widow will finally hit theaters and Disney Plus this July.

So unless The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale provides a ton of her backstory, we'll probably get a better picture of what de Fontaine is up to then. Given her comic book connections to Leviathan, that would make her history possibly intertwined with the Russian spy program the Red Room that spawned the Black Widow (and is the focus of Natasha's solo film).

Marvel appears to have "even bigger ambitions" for the character than just a showy cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But what?

Since she appears to be recruiting fallen heroes, MCU fans maybe ... just maybe ... could be getting closer to something they've been clamoring for a while now - a live-action Thunderbolts project.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Thunderbolts were originally conceived as a team who took the place of the Avengers and other heroes who were killed fighting the villain Onslaught in the mid-'90s. The big reveal came at the end of the iconic first issue that they were in actuality the supervillain group the Masters of Evil taking on superhero aliases led by Baron Zemo (yes, that Baron Zemo), going by the patriotic superhero identity of Citizen V.

With Zemo headed to the mega-super prison the Raft (as first seen in Captain America: Civil War as the place where the Falcon, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and Wanda were locked up) as per the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's episode five, it's possible MCU fans could be introduced to some supervillains that could be eventual Thunderbolts recruits.

Marvel Studios will never be able to pull off the original Thunderbolts plot twist, but a team of rogue heroes and villains could be the next best thing.

Keep in mind, General-now-Secretary of State 'Thunderbolt' Ross, played by William Hurt, has been seen as sort of a warden of the Raft and will be appearing again in Black Widow.

Ross, and his superhuman alter-ego the Red Hulk, and John Walker (as US Agent) both have a history with past incarnations of the Thunderbolts franchise.

de Fontaine's brief appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has already spawned several fan theories, including the Thunderbolts and a possible connection to the 2022 Secret Invasion Disney Plus series since de Fontaine was also one of the original hostages replaced by a Skrull imposter in that comic book event series.

Any which way it goes, MCU fans might have just been introduced to a significant new thorn in the side of the superheroes, who will almost certainly make MCU fans laugh while she's causing the heroes pain.

Marvel Comics has such a deep bench of iconic supervillains, so it's no slight that Madame Hydra did not make Newsarama's list of the best Marvel supervillains of all time.