Harry Potter Nude

As Warners release the first official pic from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part One comes the news that Daniel Radcliffe has a nude scene in one of the last two movies. According to an interview over at Video Business director David Yates reveals that in one scene: "a horcrux [carrying a piece of Voldemort's soul] defends itself by producing nightmarish visions, and one shows Hermione and Harry embracing and kissing. It's something intriguing and sensual for Rupert to react to, and Dan will be bare for that."

Beat that Edward Cullen. Er… um… well after a glimpse of the pasty, hairless, skinny chest we got in New Moon, no, please don’t beat that Edward Cullen.

Meanwhile, in USA Today Yates reckons that Deathly Hallows will have a more relaistic feel than the previous Potter movies:

"It's going to feel very real. We're going for a vérité approach. Being away from Hogwarts, they're like these three refugees on the run. They're out in the big bad world, facing real danger, unguarded by those wonderful benign wizards at Hogwarts. They don't have a home to go to. We're kind of pulling away from the magic a bit and bringing more reality to it."

Congratulations on finding a new way to say, “It’s going to be darker and grittier.”