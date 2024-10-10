Wider PS5 Pro pre-orders are now live: here's where to buy the next console

Retailers across the web are now able to post their own PS5 Pro pre-orders, after Sony initially launched its mid-cycle refresh exclusively at its PS Direct store in September. We're seeing some early activity in the UK this morning, so anyone looking to grab their console somewhere new should be out on those digital shelves hunting down stock.

Argos and Currys are the places to be right now, as the first retailers we've seen offering new PS5 Pro pre-orders. You'll find the £699.99 console up for grabs ahead of the November 7 release date, though it's unclear whether shipping is free at Argos. The page itself says 'delivery from £6.95' whereas the product description claims that delivery is free straight from the off.

This is one to jump on this morning, though if you're more interested in that retro colorway we're also rounding up all the latest PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders as they hit the shelves.

PS5 Pro | £699.99 at Argos

The PS5 Pro has landed on Argos's shelves, making the retailer the first in the UK (other than PS Direct) to offer the console. Also available at Currys



We're expecting more PS5 Pro pre-orders to land as the day continues, so if Argos does run out of stock you're covered by other retailers. Still, we're not expecting this one to move particularly quickly. PS Direct launched its own pre-order stock two weeks ago and still hasn't sold out of the console. Yes, the retailer likely has a much larger supply than the likes of Amazon or Argos, but it's still a good fallback if things do start leaving the shelves.

Check for PS5 Pro stock

US

UK

Where to pre-order PS5 Pro

We're expecting multiple retailers across both the US and UK to offer more PS5 Pro pre-orders over the next few hours. Things are already moving in the UK, but with PS Direct running out of stock Stateside stock is going to be snapped up across the pond as well.

We're looking to a range of retailers for PS5 Pro pre-orders across both the US and UK, but I would start with Walmart and Target in the US and Argos and Currys in the UK. Stateside, Target has already launched PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock early this morning, so looks like it's raring to go, meanwhile Walmart has stated a start time for its own stock (7am PT) which is always a good sign.

In the UK, Argos and Currys are easily your go-to, with stock live and on the shelves right now.

US PS5 Pro pre-orders

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy currently lists the PS5 Pro as 'coming soon', though it's worth noting that you'll need to be signed into your account to checkout here. That's well worth sorting ahead of time.



Walmart | Check stock

Walmart's PS5 Pro stock will go live at 7AM PT per the product listing, and things are going to be hectic here. Walmart isn't the most stable of sites under heavy pressure, but it does have a good sized inventory.



Gamestop | Check stock

GameStop has the PS5 Pro listed, but not yet in stock. Keep checking back here, because this is a retailer well known for launching its pre-orders in staggered waves.



Amazon | Check stock

Of course, the big A. Amazon doesn't have a PS5 Pro listing live yet, but that's not surprising. We rarely see product pages on this site before stock goes live. Keep checking back in, though, because Bezos has a big backpack and usually gathers a considerable amount of stock to share.



Target | Check stock

Target was one of the first retailers to offer the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim this morning, so we have high hopes for some early PS5 Pro movement.



UK PS5 Pro pre-orders

✅ Currys | Pre-order Now

Currys now has the PS5 Pro live and on the shelves, with stock available to order well ahead of the release date. This was the second retailer to launch its stock in the UK this morning.



✅ Argos | Pre-order Now

Argos was first across the line at approximately 8am this morning, dropping the first wave of wider PS5 Pro stock we've seen in the UK. This site organizes its stock by retailer, though, so you'll have to pit your postcode against others.



✅ PlayStation Direct | Pre-order now

The PS5 Pro is still on Sony's shelves right now, after launching two weeks ago in that critical exclusive period. This is an excellent fallback for anyone looking to easily get their hands on the mid-cycle refresh.



Amazon | Check stock

We're not seeing any movement from Amazon this morning, but I'd recommend keeping a close eye on this page. This is a retailer that likes to jumpscare with stock, but when it lands things usually move fast.



Very | Check stock

I definitely wouldn't sleep on Very today. The store goes early, and it often holds its stock particularly well. Not only that, but if things do heat up you'll find more bundle options here which keep those resellers away.



When is the PS5 Pro release date? The PS5 Pro will launch on November 7, so it's important to pay attention to your chosen retailer's shipping information before heading to checkout. If you're going for day one delivery, you might have to get a little picky when it comes to finding a store that can ship ahead of that deadline.

Will the PS5 Pro be difficult to pre-order? PS Direct only just ran out of stock in the US, whereas the PS5 Pro had been easily available to pre-order via the exclusive retailer for weeks. That stock lasted for a long time, so I wouldn't expect too many difficulties in securing your console today - especially seeing as the UK already has three stores offering stock this morning.

We're also bringing you all the latest PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders as soon as they happen.