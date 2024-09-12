The OLED monitor I’m dying to use with PS5 Pro is back down to its lowest-ever price

Pairing the PS5 Pro with the right gaming monitor is going to be crucial, and I’ve already decided I want to hook the console up to the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900. Not only is it near the size of some smaller TVs at 41.5 inches, but its 4K 138Hz abilities will help Sony’s revamped system flourish. I haven’t even got to the best part yet – the screen has dropped back to its lowest-ever price.

Over at Amazon right now, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 is down to $899.99 from $1,179.99 thanks to an excellent 24% discount. It’s still absolutely what I’d describe as a premium panel, but it also happens to be one of the best gaming monitor options for console gamers. Normally, you’d be looking at just over $1,000 for this 4K display, and it only just managed to drop to its current price at the end of August.

Throughout September, the Evnia 42M2N8900 has yo-yo'd back and forth from $1,100, so there’s no guarantee its current discounted price will still stick around. 4K monitors of this size and caliber aren’t too common at this price point, with most alternatives measuring in at around 34 inches. What I’m getting at is if you’re really keen to dial in your setup before grabbing a PS5 Pro pre-order later this month, I’d strongly suggest considering this screen sooner rather than later.

Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 41.5-inch | $1,179.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $280 - Now back down to its lowest-ever price, this 4K 138Hz monitor has only recently managed to drop under $900. At its current price, it makes for a great smaller-screen solution for the PS5 Pro and PCs that can make full use of UHD visuals while benefiting from vibrant OLED visuals.

✅ You prefer OLED contrast and colors

✅ You need a larger monitor Don't buy it if: ❌ You play games at 1080p or 1440p

❌ You’d prefer something smaller Price Check: Best Buy (out of stock)| Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900?

By and large, two types of players will want to consider the Evnia 42M2N8900. The first I’ve already spoiled, as it's you console enthusiasts out there who are looking for the best PS5 monitor. At the moment, both Sony’s hardware and the Xbox Series X cap out at 4K 120Hz, meaning the Philips screen in question is more than qualified. Keep in mind you’ll be limited to supported games too, like Overwatch 2, but you’ll never have to worry about being permanently stuck at 60Hz.

The next group is naturally PC players, particularly those of you who want to give your Steam library an OLED glow-up. Playing massive adventures like Baldur’s Gate 3 with every setting cranked up to max is an incredible experience on Philips’ UHD display, especially if you’re making the jump from a traditional IPS panel. It also makes for a commendable screen for shooters, as while 138Hz isn’t the fastest refresh rate around, 0.1 GtG response times mean you’ll feel super slick in games like Halo Infinite.

If you’re a fan of extra features, the Evnia 42M2N8900 also has you covered with perks like immersive Ambiglow backlighting. LED lights at the rear provide a subtle but effective illumination that syncs up with the colors on the screen, helping the visual experience feel even larger than it is. You’ll admittedly want to play with your room lights out to get the most out of this fancy lighting system, but you won’t find many displays out there including something like this as standard.

As a gaming handheld nerd, the fact this screen also boasts USB-C docking abilities is another massive win for me. 90W Power Delivery means you’ll be able to hook up the Steam Deck OLED and other portables with a single cable, saving you from using a separate Steam Deck dock and power adapter. The extra hub support hammers home the fact this is a monitor that’ll suit a variety of platforms, even if its top-line specs cater directly to premium consoles and rigs.

I’ve tested numerous monitors already this year, and I genuinely can’t think of a monitor I want to use with the PS5 Pro more. Naturally, if money and space weren’t an issue I’d perhaps opt for something like an LG OLED G4 TV instead. However, for a chunk under $1,000, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 provides the right balance of specs to help the PlayStation 5 revamp strut its stuff.

